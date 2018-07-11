Candidate forum to be held at NR Civic Center

Engebretson and Ewert will vie for the Democratic nomination in the primary election on Aug. 14.

Duffy serves on the House Financial Services Committee and chairs its Subcommittee on Housing and Insurance. Duffy is nationally recognized as a professional lumberjack athlete, holding several world titles. He has been a color commentator on ESPN's Great Outdoor Games, and a participant on MTV's, "Real World," where he met his wife, Rachel Campos-Duffy. Theyt reside in Wausau with their eight children.

Margaret Engebretson served the United States military for twenty-four years, including the U.S. Navy, Naval Reserve and Minnesota Air National Guard. Following her service, Engebretson worked as a union locomotive electrician and train dispatcher for the BNSF Railroad. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Superior and became a deputy sheriff of corrections at the St. Louis County Jail in Duluth, Minn. Engebretson received her law degree from the University of Wisconsin Madison. Engebretson lives and practices law in Balsam Lake, Wis.

Brian Ewert graduated from Northwestern University and then completed seven years of internal medicine and kidney training at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill. He is a kidney specialist at the Marshfield Clinic. Active in community, Ewert helped form Habitat for Humanity in Marshfield, he and his wife, Kathleen Rulka, work with the food shelf, library and various community organizations. Ewert is credited with establishing the first dialysis center at the Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. Ewert and his wife reside in Marshfield.

The public is encouraged to submit questions for the candidate forum. Questions should be no more than four sentences and must be received by 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 25. Please submit questions to: tlindfors@rivertowns.net.

Save the date for the Wisconsin Assembly District 29 Candidate Forum 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11.

The 7th Congressional District Candidate Forum is sponsored by Cedar Creek Inn, Huntington, Wis. Wanda Viellieux will act as host and Tom Lindfors will act as moderator. The purpose of the forum is to enable voters to meet the candidates and present issues important to Western Wisconsin.