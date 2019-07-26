Around Town Calendar

Hillside Series

A variety of performances and entertainment for all ages. Pack a picnic supper and bring your blanket or lawn chairs. Wednesdays, July 10-Aug. 21, 6:30-8 p.m. at the New Richmond Heritage Center Bandstand.

Thursday, 8/1

FNCB 100th Year Celebration

First National Community Bank (109 Second St. E., New Richmond) will host a 100-year celebration 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1. The public is invited to a community party 100 years in the making. No admission, but please bring a non-perishable food item for Five Loaves Food Shelf.

Teens on Demand

The Friday Memorial Library will host a Teens on Demand event — DIY Bottle Nebula — all day on Thursday, Aug. 1.

Mystery Book Club

The Friday Memorial Library Mystery Book Club will host its monthly meeting at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1. This month’s book discussion will center on “Solitude Creek” by Jeffery Deaver.

Saturday, 8/3

Movie in the Park

The Star Prairie Community Club will host a summer Movie in the Park event on Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Star Prairie Ballpark. The movie being shown will be “Oz The Great and Powerful.” Show starts at dusk, so bring your family, a blanket and watch the movie under the stars. There will be free hotdogs and popcorn. Concessions will be available, including pop and chips.

Hidden Falls Hike

Join the naturalist at Kinnickinnic State Park and discover her favorite hiking trail, the Hidden Falls trail, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3. Meet at the gravel parking lot on 770th Avenue off of County Road F. This three mile hike takes you through several different habitats and offers beautiful views of the St. Croix River, along with a peak at the hidden falls. Bring a good pair of hiking shoes and plenty of water to drink. Event is free, but vehicle admission into the park is required. Call 715-386-9340 or email naturecenter@willowkinnifriends.org for more information.

Brat Stand

The New Richmond Senior Center is sponsoring a brat stand at Family Fresh in New Richmond from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Hotdogs, cold drinks and baked goods will be available for purchase.

Sunday, 8/4

Ice Cream Social

The annual Ice Cream Social at the historic Kinnickinnic Church will be held from 2-6 p.m., on Sunday, Aug. 4. The church is located on County Road J, less than a mile off of Highway 65 near River Falls. Ice cream, homemade pies, root beer floats and other beverages will be served. Musical interludes are scheduled from 3 until 5. The social is sponsored by the Kinnickinnic Historical Association to maintain this historic church which is on both the State and National Registers of Historic Places.

Monday, 8/5

Author visit - Patricia Skalka

Author Patricia Skalka will visit the New Richmond Civic Center at 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 5. Skalka is the author of the Dave Cubiak Door County Mysteries series and lives in Chicago and Door County Wisconsin. The event is sponsored by the Friday Memorial Library.

Monday, 8/5-Friday 8/9

Solid Rock VBS

Calvary Chapel Solid Rock of New Richmond will hold vacation Bible school, hosted by the 5 Day Club of St. Croix Valley, from Monday, Aug. 5, through Friday, Aug. 9. The event will go from 10 a.m.-noon every day, and has a super hero theme.

Tuesday, 8/6

Somerset Lions Club Bingo

The Somerset Lion’s Club will host a twice monthly bingo event (every other Tuesday) at the Somerset American Legion Post 111 (464 County Road VV), from 6:30-9 p.m. For more information, contact Dave Bracht at 715-497-4806 or dbracht@davidbracht.com.

Movies in the Village

Somerset Chamber of Commerce will host Movies in the Village at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6 at Somerset Amphitheater (495 Main St., Somerset). Enjoy free movies and popcorn. Bring your own chair or blanket. Concessions for sale. No pets, no smoking allowed. “Jurassic Park” will be shown.

Willow River Writers

The Willow River Writers will meet at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6, in conference room 1 on the lower level of the Civic Center in New Richmond.

Wednesday, 8/7

Orbit Earth Expo

The Friday Memorial Library will host an Orbit Earth Expo at the New Richmond Airport starting at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 7.

Thursday, 8/8

Teens on Demand

The Aug. 8 Teens on Demand event will feature all day space movies at the Friday Memorial Library.

Star Party Presentation

Glover Park will be the location of the Friday Memorial Library’s Star Party Presentation with John Heasley at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8. Binoculars and a telescope will be set up so viewers can see the moon, planets, star clusters, nebulae and galaxies. John Heasley will give a tour of the constellations. Registration is required.

Beekeepers Association

The St. Croix Valley Beekeepers Association’s next meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8 at Peace Lutheran Church, 2084 County Road N, Baldwin. Weather permitting, hive inspection is at 6 p.m.; bring your bee suit to participate. Noted honeybee expert and educator, Dr. Meghan Milbrath, will present via a webinar. She will speak about “Successful over-wintering, preparing your hives for winter.” Dr. Milbrath is also owner-operator of Sandhill Apiary of Munith, Mich. All are welcome. Visit www.stcroixbeekeepers.com for information or call 612-819-6008 for questions.

Friday, 8/9

New Richmond Senior Picnic

The New Richmond Senior Center will host a senior picnic from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 9, at Paperjack Park. The event will be a potluck, but hotdogs, potato salad and live music will be provided. For more information, and to RSVP contact the NR Senior Center at 715-888-1205.

Saturday, 8/10

NRHS Class of 1999 Reunion

The New Richmond High School Class of 1999 20th reunion will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10 at New Richmond Golf Club. Cash bar and food will be available for purchase. For more information, contact Carrie Shatek at 651-208-4387.

Bernard’s Family Fun Car Show

Bernard’s Family Fun Car Show will be held 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10 at 510 Deere Drive, New Richmond. There will be more than 150 cars on site, music, inflatables, a balloon pirate and face painting at no charge. Register your vehicle at 715-246-2236.

Rockets to the Moon

The Friday Memorial Library will host a Rockets to the Moon event starting at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 13. Registration is required and children must be 9 years old or older to participate. Children will create scale models to look into the depths of our solar system as well as designing and building an air powered rocket to blast off at the end of the workshop.

Crafty Adults in the Library

The Friday Memorial Library will host a Crafty Adults in the Library event at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 13. Create simple floral arrangements with seasonal flowers during this workshop.

Let’s Talk Trees

Come learn how to identify the many different varieties of trees you can find in Wisconsin, and how each specific tree benefits us, the wildlife and the environment around us during a “Let’s Talk Trees” event at the Purple Trout Brook Trail Heading at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10. The event is free, but vehicle admission into the park is required. Call 715-386-9340 or email naturecenter@willowkinnifriends.org for more information.

Thursday, 8/15

Teen Tours & Tutorials

The Friday Memorial Library will host a Teen Tours & Tutorials event at Sweet Beet Bakery in New Richmond at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 15. Meet at the library. Registration required.

Saturday, 8/17

Characters Welcome: Meet Paddington Bear

Meet Paddington Bear and help the Friday Memorial Library celebrate its 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten graduates of 2018-2019.

Compass and Map Reading 101

Come and learn the basics of compass and map reading during a “Compass and Map Reading 101” class at the Willow River Nature Center from 1-3 p.m on Saturday, Aug. 17. This class will also teach you how to get back to safety if you get lost in the wild. We will supply maps and compasses for the class. The event is free, but vehicle admission into the park is required. Call 715-386-9340 or email naturecenter@willowkinnifriends.org for more information.

Yoga in the Park

Come experience the beauty of Willow River State Park while learning how to incorporate yoga into your life during a “Yoga in the Park” event from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the Nature Center on Saturday, Aug. 17. No experience is necessary as our experienced instructor will help you through a basic set of warmups, poses, breathing exercises, and deep relaxation. Come to one of the classes or to all. Bring your own yoga mat if you have one -- the Nature Center have a few, so if you need to reserve one, please let us know. Register at signupgenius.com/go/20f0b44ada822a2fc1-saturday2. The event is free, but vehicle admission into the park is required. Call 715-386-9340 or email naturalist@willowkinnifriends.org for more information.

Sunday, 8/18

Pancake breakfast & pie sale

Bethany Lutheran Church will sponsor a pancake breakfast and pie sale from 8 a.m.-noon on Sunday, Aug. 18, in the bingo building during Star Prairie’s Ox Cart Days.

Monday, 8/19

A Grand Tour of the Cosmos

The Friday Memorial Library will host “A Grand Tour of the Cosmos” event starting at 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 19. The presentation will be led by Ron Schmit of the Minnesota Historical Society.

Tuesday, 8/20

Somerset Lions Club Bingo

The Somerset Lion’s Club will host a twice monthly bingo event (every other Tuesday) at the Somerset American Legion Post 111 (464 County Road VV), from 6:30-9 p.m. For more information, contact Dave Bracht at 715-497-4806 or dbracht@davidbracht.com.

Willow River Writers

The Willow River Writers will meet at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 20, in conference room 1 on the lower level of the Civic Center in New Richmond.

Magician Kevin Hall

The Friday Memorial Library will host a performance by magician Kevin Hall at 6 p.m. in Glover Park on Tuesday, Aug. 20.

Wednesday, 8/21

Senior Center open house

The New Richmond Senior Center, located on the bottom floor of the Civic Center, will host an open house from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 21. The event will include a speaker, lunch, and games with prizes. Call the day before the event to make reservations. For more information, and to RSVP contact the NR Senior Center at 715-888-1205.

Saturday, 8/24

Corn Fest

The New Richmond Area Centre (425 E. Fifth St., New Richmond) will host the ninth annual Corn Fest 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24. There will be giant inflatables, Pickles the Clown, face painting, outdoor family games, outdoor group fitness classes, pool and outdoor splash pad fun and the annual 5K. Don’t forget the free corn on the cob!

Falcons of the Driftless

The Willow River State Park will host a “Falcons of the Driftless” event at the Willow River Beach picnic area from 11 a.m.-noon on Saturday, Aug. 31. The event is free, but vehicle admission into the park is required. Call 715-386-9340 or email naturecenter@willowkinnifriends.org for more information.

Meet reptiles at the state park

Come meet and greet Albert the Fox Snake and Clementine the Corn Snake and learn about fun and interesting snake facts during an upcoming state park event from 2-3 p.m. on Saturday Aug. 31, at the Willow River beach and picnic area. The event is free, but vehicle admission into the park is required. Call 715-386-9340 or email naturecenter@willowkinnifriends.org for more information.

Tuesday, 9/3

Somerset Lions Club Bingo

The Somerset Lion’s Club will host a twice monthly bingo event (every other Tuesday) at the Somerset American Legion Post 111 (464 County Road VV), from 6:30-9 p.m. For more information, contact Dave Bracht at 715-497-4806 or dbracht@davidbracht.com.

Sunday, 9/15

Somerset Lions Club Bingo

The Somerset Lion’s Club will host bingo event at the Somerset Amphitheater - Maggie’s Saloon as part of the Apple Splash races on Sunday, Sept. 15, starting at 3 p.m. For more information, contact Dave Bracht at 715-497-4806 or dbracht@davidbracht.com.

Tuesday, 10/1

Somerset Lions Club Bingo

The Somerset Lion’s Club will host a twice monthly bingo event (every other Tuesday) at the Somerset American Legion Post 111 (464 County Road VV), from 6:30-9 p.m. For more information, contact Dave Bracht at 715-497-4806 or dbracht@davidbracht.com.

Tuesday, 10/15

Somerset Lions Club Bingo

The Somerset Lion’s Club will host a twice monthly bingo event (every other Tuesday) at the Somerset American Legion Post 111 (464 County Road VV), from 6:30-9 p.m. For more information, contact Dave Bracht at 715-497-4806 or dbracht@davidbracht.com.

Tuesday, 10/29

Somerset Lions Club Bingo

The Somerset Lion’s Club will host a twice monthly bingo event (every other Tuesday) at the Somerset American Legion Post 111 (464 County Road VV), from 6:30-9 p.m. For more information, contact Dave Bracht at 715-497-4806 or dbracht@davidbracht.com.

Tuesday, 11/12

Somerset Lions Club Bingo

The Somerset Lion’s Club will host a twice monthly bingo event (every other Tuesday) at the Somerset American Legion Post 111 (464 County Road VV), from 6:30-9 p.m. For more information, contact Dave Bracht at 715-497-4806 or dbracht@davidbracht.com.

Tuesday, 11/26

Somerset Lions Club Bingo

The Somerset Lion’s Club will host a twice monthly bingo event (every other Tuesday) at the Somerset American Legion Post 111 (464 County Road VV), from 6:30-9 p.m. For more information, contact Dave Bracht at 715-497-4806 or dbracht@davidbracht.com.

Tuesday, 12/3

Somerset Lions Club Bingo

The Somerset Lion’s Club will host a twice monthly bingo event (every other Tuesday) at the Somerset American Legion Post 111 (464 County Road VV), from 6:30-9 p.m. For more information, contact Dave Bracht at 715-497-4806 or dbracht@davidbracht.com.

Tuesday, 12/17

Somerset Lions Club Bingo

The Somerset Lion’s Club will host a twice monthly bingo event (every other Tuesday) at the Somerset American Legion Post 111 (464 County Road VV), from 6:30-9 p.m. For more information, contact Dave Bracht at 715-497-4806 or dbracht@davidbracht.com.