St. Croix Harley-Davidson donates cycle to WITC

Janes was one of more than 6,000 students to participate in a two-day, hands-on competition featuring 100 different trade, technical and leadership fields. Janes took first place in the statewide Wisconsin SkillsUSA competition in April to qualify for the national event. Janes competed in the Transportation Sector, specifically in the Motorcycle Service Technology contest.

Contestants compete against other students as well as the clock, performing tasks like those in a dealership's service department. Each contestant's performance is evaluated/scored in real time by a qualified industry representative.

According to the SkillsUSA website, "Judges will look for clean and organized work habits; correct use of reference materials; the ability to follow directions; and good technical skills."

At WITC, SkillsUSA is organized as a campus club. Students can join the club, thereby becoming eligible to compete at various levels of competition. In addition to dues, the club holds fundraising events throughout the year to pay for students to compete in the SkillsUSA challenge each year. WITC is unique among technical schools across the country in that the school helps pay for students to participate in the SkillsUSA competition, paying for their transportation, room and providing a small stipend for food.

At the national competition In Louisville, Janes competed against 19 other students in his discipline, finishing in second place and winning a silver medal.

"Harley-Davidson organized the Motorcycle Service Technology competition. At nationals there are 10 different stations. They tell you about eight stations the day before and give you some books and general information to let you study up on it. The next day you have a whole day of competition. Each of the first eight stations lasts a half hour. The stations range from taking a front fork apart and putting it back together using the right tools and specs, to filling out a service order, to doing a mini interview. Then you have two more stations on the second day which last an hour each doing things like adjusting handlebars, loosening a clutch and putting it all back together. They want to see how proficient you are at using the correct tools, being able to read the specs, all those kinds of things," explained Janes.

Janes not only competed at a high level in Louisville, he did so having been told his wife had suffered a stroke.

"The competition is Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday after my competition I found out my wife was being airlifted to the Cities for a possible stroke. So I was dealing with that with no sleep and I have four kids at home so I was trying to figure out who would take care of them all while I'm in Louisville. I was able to arrange for my competitions on Thursday to be back-to-back; the folks at SkillsUSA were very accommodating, in case I had to fly home. I spoke with my wife by phone at the hospital that morning and found out thankfully it was a false alarm," said Janes.

All of the challenges made for an experience Janes will never forget.

"They give out the awards Friday night in this huge arena, kind of like a concert, with all the delegates from all the different states. Mike Rowe, host of Dirty Jobs, was there to give a speech. When they finally got to the motorcycle contest, they announced first place and then they said my name for second place. At first, I didn't realize I had won. Then I heard all the Wisconsin students cheering and I looked up and saw my name. It was one of the best experiences of my life," said Janes.

Shortly after his whirlwind victory, Janes submitted an application for employment with St. Croix Harley-Davidson and was rewarded with an offer. As of this story, he has been working for St. Croix Harley for a little over three weeks.