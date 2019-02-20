Hudson, New Richmond Dunn Bros included in data breach

The press release does not state which of the two Hudson stores were impacted, or if both are included.

Other Dunn Brothers locations potentially hit include stores in Hastings, Woodbury, Stillwater, St. Paul and Minneapolis.

The breach included payment information from credit and debit cards, including name, credit card number, expiration date and CVV, used between Jan. 3 and Jan. 24. Transactions from Jan. 4 to Jan. 10 were exposed in Hudson, and transactions occurring on Jan. 4 were exposed in New Richmond.

North Country caught wind of suspicious activity in some networks on Jan. 4. A hired third-party forensic investigation found that someone used malware to collect debit and credit card information during that time.

North Country encourages customers to be vigilant by reviewing statements and monitoring credit reports for suspicious activity. Any suspicious activity should be reported to the customer's bank.

Customers who used LevelUp to pay were not affected by the incident, according to a statement by Dunn Brothers President Kim Plahn. The breach was made through the point-of-sale system, which LevelUp transactions are not processed through, Plahn said.

Those who have more questions can call North Country's dedicated assistance line at 1-877-204-9537, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.