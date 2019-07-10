Copper Kettle wins Burger Battle title

Copper Kettle owner/operator Ted Leier said it feels good to win.

"We've got a great staff," he said. "And this kinda shows everything that we're doing."

Leier said the winning burger was a good product for a good cause —one that he's glad Copper Kettle could be a part of.

The winning hamburger was on a jalapeno cheddar bun with roasted garlic, aeoli, pepper jack cheese, honey and chipotle bacon.

It was added to the Copper Kettle menu starting Tuesday, July 9, for two weeks as a weekday special. Howie and Leier said the burger will be available as a special at other times throughout the year as well.

Through the Burger Battle each year, local restaurants create special burgers that people can sample by purchasing Burgle Battle tickets. Those with tickets try the burgers and vote for a favorite burger.

This year, Copper Kettle was the "obvious winner," Conlan said.

The event was also a big win for Big Brothers Big Sisters, Conlan added, bringing in a little more than $11,000 for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Wisconsin. The money will go to Big Brothers Big Sisters programming in the St. Croix Valley region.

"We're just really thankful," Conlan said, "because we're 100% community funded. So this is outstanding for us."