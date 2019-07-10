Search
    Copper Kettle wins Burger Battle title

    By Gretta Stark Today at 11:00 a.m.
    The Copper Kettle won this year's Burger Battle, which brought in more than $11,000 for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Wisconsin. Representatives of Big Brothers Big Sisters, The Copper Kettle, and the Burger Battle present for the award presentation were (from left) Lea Gleason, Teri-Gene Conlin, Paul Howie, Ted Leieir, Teri McKay and Craig Hofland. Gretta Stark / RiverTown Multimedia

    The Copper Kettle was the clear winner of this year's Burger Battle, according to Craig Hofland, one of the organizers, and Teri-Gene Conlan of Big Brothers Big Sisters.

    Copper Kettle owner/operator Ted Leier said it feels good to win.

    "We've got a great staff," he said. "And this kinda shows everything that we're doing."

    Leier said the winning burger was a good product for a good cause —one that he's glad Copper Kettle could be a part of.

    The winning hamburger was on a jalapeno cheddar bun with roasted garlic, aeoli, pepper jack cheese, honey and chipotle bacon.

    It was added to the Copper Kettle menu starting Tuesday, July 9, for two weeks as a weekday special. Howie and Leier said the burger will be available as a special at other times throughout the year as well.

    Through the Burger Battle each year, local restaurants create special burgers that people can sample by purchasing Burgle Battle tickets. Those with tickets try the burgers and vote for a favorite burger.

    This year, Copper Kettle was the "obvious winner," Conlan said.

    The event was also a big win for Big Brothers Big Sisters, Conlan added, bringing in a little more than $11,000 for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Wisconsin. The money will go to Big Brothers Big Sisters programming in the St. Croix Valley region.

    "We're just really thankful," Conlan said, "because we're 100% community funded. So this is outstanding for us."

    Gretta Stark

    Gretta Stark has been a reporter for the River Falls Journal since July of 2013. She previously worked as a reporter for the New Richmond News from June 2012 to July 2013. She holds a BA in Print and Electronic Media from Wartburg College.

    gstark@rivertowns.net
    (651) 301-7849