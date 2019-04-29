Annual colt sale set for May 4 at UWRF

The sale preview will start at 11 a.m. in the Brainard-Kasten Colt Barn Arena with student trainers riding their horses for potential buyers. Lunch will be served at 12:30 p.m. and the student trainers will be available over lunch to answer questions about the horses they trained. The sale will begin promptly at 2 p.m. Buyers are welcome to bid by phone, but they must be pre-registered. The pre-registration form can be found on the UWRF Colt Sale website at www.uwrfcoltsale.com under the sale tab.

The colt sale website also features photos, full performance pedigrees and a description of riding qualities of each horse. Weekly updates on their training progress over the course of the semester can be found on the Colt Sale Facebook page at www.facebook.com/uwrfcoltsale.

The UWRF Colts in Training Program will be represented at the Minnesota Horse Expo at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds in St. Paul April 26-28. In a single semester, the students turn a barely halter broken and never saddled or ridden colt into one that is well trained under saddle and ready to be auctioned off at the annual Colt Sale. Students from the program will be on hand in the State Fair Horse Barn to answer questions about the upcoming auction and the Colts in Training Program. A live demonstration will take place in the Compeer Arena at 1 p.m. on Friday, April 26, and on Saturday, April 27.

For more information, email nathan.h.oconnor@uwrf.edu or call 715-425-4466.