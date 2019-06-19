Sally Torgerson retires after 31 years of service

Torgerson's main duties as Chief Program Technician involved a strong working knowledge and overview of the programs administered by the Farm Service Agency. Over her 31 years, she has been responsible for payment limitation, farm records, GIS mapping, market assistance loans, farm storage facility loans, margin facilitation program and administration. Torgerseon was the recipient (along with the St Croix County staff) of the 1989 Administrators Award and Secretary's Award in recognition for conducting an efficient Disaster Assistance and Livestock Feed Program and completing early disbursement of payments to producers. She also received the 2014 Administrator's award as an individual, which recognized an individual in the nation who demonstrated an outstanding level of accomplishment in providing support.

In addition to serving local customers, Torgerson has been part of a jump team traveling to other Wisconsin counties, Texas, Michigan and Puerto Rico, to assist with disaster-related programs. She also accepted additional responsibilities as a state and district trainer and mentor.

During her years of service, Torgerson took great pride working alongside her co-workers to assist and serve the farmers of St. Croix County. St. Croix County has approximately 3,720 farms and 236,370 acres in cropland.

FSA serves the public by providing all farmers and ranchers access and opportunity to participate in their farm programs. Through these activities, FSA supports the USDA mission and helps ensure a healthful, stable, accessible and affordable food supply. FSA also fosters good land stewardship, which will help preserve our agricultural prosperity for generations to come.

The national FSA office guides state and county offices in the implementation of programs legislated by Congress. Farmers who are eligible for FSA program nominate and elect representatives in the local community to serve on the local FSA County Committee. This extensive county-based structure provides FSA a unique position from which to serve rural America.

To learn more information about the programs and services FSA has to offer, contact the St. Croix County Office at 715-684-2874 or visit FSA on-line at www.fsa.usda.gov/ia.