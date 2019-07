2019 St. Croix County Fair Results

Josephine Lorentz, Lone Pine, was the St. Croix County Fair reserve overall champion in swine showmanship. She is pictured with judge Adam Munstertiger. Photo courtesy of Cindy Croes 1 / 28

Barry Ausen judging open class soil science department on Friday, July 19 at the St. Croix County Fair. Photo courtesy of Cindy Croes 2 / 28

Rose Gillis, Deer Park, was covered in mud after participating in the St. Croix County Fair mud volleyball matches. Photo courtesy of Cindy Croes 3 / 28

Anne Rayla, 19, of Hammond, (12th year in Talent Show) playing "Walleye Blues" on violin at the St. Croix County Fair 2019 Talent Show. This was her 12th year performing in the show. Photo courtesy of Cindy Croes 4 / 28

Dylan Sylas, 13, Hudson, playing "Galactica" on the marimba at the 2019 St. Croix County Fair Talent Show. Photo courtesy of Cindy Croes 5 / 28

Elmer (Rep. Warren Petryk), of the Ole & Elmer show, mesmerizes the audience at St. Croix County Fair's Croix Court. Photo courtesy of Cindy Croes 6 / 28

Allison Rhine, 7, New Richmond, who performed a dance routine for the non-vocal ages 2-9 category at the 2019 St. Croix County Fair Talent Show, received second place. Photo courtesy of Cindy Croes 7 / 28

Gary and Debbie Stephens were presented with the 2019 Living Memorial Award Sunday, July 21 at Croix Court. Photo courtesy of Cindy Croes 8 / 28

Reese Benware, Forest Timberwolves, being judged in cultural arts on Thursday, July 18 at the St. Croix County Fair. Photo courtesy of Cindy Croes 9 / 28

Josephine Lorentz, Lone Pine 4H club, was named the grand champion market hog winer by Adam Munstertiger, judge. Photo courtesy of Cindy Croes 10 / 28

Amber DeLong, Lone Pine 4H club, earned the distinction of reserve grand champion hog at the 2019 St. Croix County Fair. She is pictured with judge Adam Munstertiger. Photo courtesy of Cindy Croes 11 / 28

Judge Adam Munstertiger presents Tessa Wagner, Bellringers, with the grades 3-5 grand champion ribbon in swine showmanship at the St. Croix County Fair. Photo courtesy of Cindy Croes 12 / 28

The 2019 Key Awards recipients are Jacob Schurtz (Rustic Renegades) and Nathan Thompson (Lone Pine) receive their recognitions from St. Croix County 4-H Extension Agent Heather Vierling at the 2019 St. Croix County Fair. Photo courtesy of Cindy Croes 13 / 28

These 4H and FFA livestock members were recognized prior to the St. Croix County Fair livestock auction Saturday, July 20 as the 2019 outgoing members of the livestock project. (From left): Clayton Van Dyk, Alexis Cran, Dylan Wachter, Bryan Utecht, Nathan Fehlen, Jake Erickson and Logan Berg. Not pictured: Dylan Raymond. Photo courtesy of Cindy Croes 14 / 28

Marilyn Amundson judging open class plants and flowers Friday, July 19 at the St. Croix County Fair. Photo courtesy of Cindy Croes 15 / 28

Living Memorial Award recipients Gary and Debbie Stephens with peformers "Ole & Elmer" at the St. Croix County Fair’s Croix Court. Photo courtesy of Cindy Croes 16 / 28

Ella Schachtner, 7, of New Richmond, singing "Get Back Up Again" during the St. Croix County Fair 2019 Talent Show on Sunday, July 21 at Croix Court. Photo courtesy of Cindy Croes 17 / 28

The Little Britches Dairy show took place at noon on Saturday, July 20 with a great group of beginner dairy showman taking part. Photo courtesy of Cindy Croes 18 / 28

The "Ole & Elmer" show Sunday morning at Croix Court is always a hit with St. Croix County Fair attendees. Photo courtesy of Cindy Croes 19 / 28

2019 Fairest of the Fair Jessica Moor selects the winner of the hog & processing donated by the Steel Family (in memory of John Steel who passed away this year) and processing donated by Ross's Locker of Glenwood Cityon Sunday at Croix Court. Photo courtesy of Cindy Croes 20 / 28

Genivieve Lynch, 8, New Richmond demonstrated her karate skills at the 2019 St. Croix County Fair Talent Show at Croix Court. Photo courtesy of Cindy Croes 21 / 28

The Whitesidewalls performed Friday evening at Croix Court tent at the St. Croix County Fair. Photo courtesy of Cindy Croes 22 / 28

It was perfect weather for the messy, muddy volleyball matches, a staple event at the St. Croix County Fair. Photo courtesy of Cindy Croes 23 / 28

Judge Adam Munstertiger presents Levi Nelson, Springbrook, with the swine showmanship grades 6-7 award. Nelson was also overall champion showmanship winner. Photo courtesy of Cindy Croes 24 / 28

Roller sisters Abby, Lindsey and Maddie, from New Richmond, sing "All the way to the River" in the 16-18 vocal category at the St. Croix County Fair 2019 Talent Show. Photo courtesy of Cindy Croes 25 / 28

Brooke Benware, judge for Cloverbuds Thursday, July 19, looks over St. Croix County Fair entries. Photo courtesy of Cindy Croes 26 / 28

Tyler Mentink, senior class showmanship champion in the swine division, receives recognition from judge Adam Munstertiger. Photo courtesy of Cindy Croes 27 / 28