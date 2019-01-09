NR Chamber annual dinner and awards gala set for Jan. 30

The event, which annually draws more than 400 people, is the chamber's largest fundraising event of the year. In addition to a wine and spirits raffle, a silent auction, the legendary cake auction will again be part of the evening's festivities. As an added convenience for attendees, valet parking will be available.

New Richmond Chamber Executive Director Rob Kreibich said a major announcement will be made at the annual meeting about an upcoming spring event that could be "the largest ever" held in New Richmond and involves the state's most beloved sports team.

"The annual dinner is always a fun, festive event, but this year will be extra special with the big announcement pending and also the banner year the chamber enjoyed in 2018 that included 72 new members, record event attendance and WCCO TV coverage of New Richmond's favorable business climate," Kreibich said. "We are nearing our goal of 400 chamber members, a huge feat for a community under 10,000 residents."

Social hour, with complimentary hors d' oeuvres, takes place from 4:30-6 p.m., followed by dinner and a short program that will conclude by 8:30 p.m. Tickets for the event are $45. A limited number of sponsorships remain. For more information or to get tickets or sponsorships, contact the NR Chamber at info@newrichmondchamber.com or call 715-246-2900. The event is open to the public.