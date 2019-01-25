Central St. Croix Chamber bestows 'Best of 2018' awards

Family Resource Center St. Croix Valley celebrates its 2018 Best Nonprofit/Community Organization win at the Central St. Croix Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner Monday, Jan. 14. Photo courtesy of Nate Wycoff 1 / 9

Employees of WESTconsin Credit Union accept the 2018 Best Financial Organization award at the Central St. Croix Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner Monday, Jan. 14. Photo courtesy of Nate Wycoff 2 / 9

Pam Deutsch of Helmer Printing accepts the 2018 Chamber Member of the Year award at the Central St. Croix Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner Monday, Jan. 14 from Past President Angela Wycoff. Photo courtesy of Nate Wycoff 3 / 9

ReStore - St. Croix Valley Habitat for Humanity was presented the honor of Best Retail Store of 2018 at the Central St. Croix Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner Monday, Jan. 14. Photo courtesy of Nate Wycoff 4 / 9

Cheap Andy’s Saloon in Hammond is the Central St. Croix Chamber of Commerce Best Restaurant of 2018. Photo courtesy of Nate Wycoff 5 / 9

Judy Monette and Scott Thompson accept the Best Marketing/Entertainment Provider on behalf of RiverTown Multimedia/New Richmond News at the Central St. Croix Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner Monday, Jan. 14. Photo courtesy of Nate Wycoff 6 / 9

Bobtown Pet Clinic was proclaimed the 2018 Best Service Provider at the Central St. Croix Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner Monday, Jan. 14. Photo courtesy of Nate Wycoff 7 / 9

2018 Business of the Year went to Trent Schug of BarnBoard Grill & Saloon and Schuggy’s American Taphouse & Grill at the Central St. Croix Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner Monday, Jan. 14. The award was presented by Past President Angie Wycoff. Photo courtesy of Nate Wycoff 8 / 9