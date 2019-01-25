Search
    Central St. Croix Chamber bestows 'Best of 2018' awards

    By Sarah Nigbor Today at 12:00 p.m.
    Family Resource Center St. Croix Valley celebrates its 2018 Best Nonprofit/Community Organization win at the Central St. Croix Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner Monday, Jan. 14. Photo courtesy of Nate Wycoff1 / 9
    Employees of WESTconsin Credit Union accept the 2018 Best Financial Organization award at the Central St. Croix Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner Monday, Jan. 14. Photo courtesy of Nate Wycoff 2 / 9
    Pam Deutsch of Helmer Printing accepts the 2018 Chamber Member of the Year award at the Central St. Croix Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner Monday, Jan. 14 from Past President Angela Wycoff. Photo courtesy of Nate Wycoff3 / 9
    ReStore - St. Croix Valley Habitat for Humanity was presented the honor of Best Retail Store of 2018 at the Central St. Croix Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner Monday, Jan. 14. Photo courtesy of Nate Wycoff4 / 9
    Cheap Andy’s Saloon in Hammond is the Central St. Croix Chamber of Commerce Best Restaurant of 2018. Photo courtesy of Nate Wycoff5 / 9
    Judy Monette and Scott Thompson accept the Best Marketing/Entertainment Provider on behalf of RiverTown Multimedia/New Richmond News at the Central St. Croix Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner Monday, Jan. 14. Photo courtesy of Nate Wycoff6 / 9
    Bobtown Pet Clinic was proclaimed the 2018 Best Service Provider at the Central St. Croix Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner Monday, Jan. 14. Photo courtesy of Nate Wycoff7 / 9
    2018 Business of the Year went to Trent Schug of BarnBoard Grill & Saloon and Schuggy’s American Taphouse & Grill at the Central St. Croix Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner Monday, Jan. 14. The award was presented by Past President Angie Wycoff. Photo courtesy of Nate Wycoff8 / 9
    Western Wisconsin Health employees smile at their win for 2018 Best Sports/Wellness Provider at the Central St. Croix Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner Monday, Jan. 14. Photo courtesy of Nate Wycoff9 / 9

    The Central St. Croix Chamber of Commerce honored its "Best of 2018" award winners at its annual meeting Monday, Jan. 14 at Parkside Restaurant in Hammond. More than 60 attendees showed off their flannel and showed their lumberjack fashion sense for the 2019 party's theme.

    The award winners are as follows

    • Chamber Member of the Year: Pam Deutsch, Helmer Printing

    • Business of the Year: Trent Schug, BarnBoard Grill & Saloon (Roberts) and Schuggy's American Taphouse & Grill (Hammond)

    • Best Nonprofit/Community Organization: Family Resource Center St. Croix Valley

    • Best Financial Organization: WESTconsin Credit Union

    • Best Restaurant/Bar: Cheap Andy's Saloon

    • Best Marketing/Entertainment Provider: RiverTown Multimedia/New Richmond News

    • Best Retail Business: ReStore - St. Croix Valley Habitat for Humanity

    • Best Sports/Wellness Provider: Western Wisconsin Health

    • Best Service Provider: Bobtown Pet Clinic

    To learn more about the Chamber, visit centralstcroixchamber.org .

