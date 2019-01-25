Central St. Croix Chamber bestows 'Best of 2018' awards
The Central St. Croix Chamber of Commerce honored its "Best of 2018" award winners at its annual meeting Monday, Jan. 14 at Parkside Restaurant in Hammond. More than 60 attendees showed off their flannel and showed their lumberjack fashion sense for the 2019 party's theme.
The award winners are as follows
• Chamber Member of the Year: Pam Deutsch, Helmer Printing
• Business of the Year: Trent Schug, BarnBoard Grill & Saloon (Roberts) and Schuggy's American Taphouse & Grill (Hammond)
• Best Nonprofit/Community Organization: Family Resource Center St. Croix Valley
• Best Financial Organization: WESTconsin Credit Union
• Best Restaurant/Bar: Cheap Andy's Saloon
• Best Marketing/Entertainment Provider: RiverTown Multimedia/New Richmond News
• Best Retail Business: ReStore - St. Croix Valley Habitat for Humanity
• Best Sports/Wellness Provider: Western Wisconsin Health
• Best Service Provider: Bobtown Pet Clinic
To learn more about the Chamber, visit centralstcroixchamber.org .