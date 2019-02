Next Generation Auto (Small Business of the Year) owners Shawn Kline and Jeremy Austrum, St. Croix EDC past president Rob O'Keefe, iMark Molding (Business of the Year) operations manager Steve Schmidt and St. Croix Valley Blow Molding (Emerging Business of the Year) owner Jim Bradac gathered after the 2018 Business of the Year awards banquet at Ready Randy's. Mike Longaecker / RiverTown Multimedia 1 / 5

Next Generation Auto co-owners Shawn Kline and Jeremy Austrum accepted the award for Small Business of the Year. The Baldwin-based business was launched in 2011. "Without our community and the people who supported us, there's no way we'd be here," Kline said during the Feb. 21 St. Croix EDC awards banquet. Mike Longaecker / RiverTown Multimedia 2 / 5

iMark Molding operations manager Steve Schmidt accepted the 2018 St. Croix EDC Business of the Year award on behalf of owners Mark and Linda Sturtevant. St. Croix EDC past president Rob O'Keefe joined Schmidt for the award presentation Feb. 21 at Ready Randy's. Mike Longaecker / RiverTown Multimedia 3 / 5

St. Croix Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Bill Rubin delivers remarks before the 2018 Business of the Year award ceremony Feb. 21 at Ready Randy's. Mike Longaecker / RiverTown Multimedia 4 / 5