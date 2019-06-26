Between May 1 and 12, the SpartanNash Foundation hosted the companywide fundraising scan campaign in SpartanNash-owned stores throughout the Midwest, giving store guests the opportunity to donate $1, $5 or $10 at any checkout lane.

In each state, SpartanNash stores — including Family Fare, D&W Fresh Market, VG's Grocery, Dan's Supermarket and Family Fresh Market — teamed up to support Special Olympics partners, resulting in the $255,200 total.

"Along with our store guests and associates, SpartanNash and the SpartanNash Foundation are deeply committed to supporting Special Olympics in the states we serve, and the success of our recent retail scan demonstrates that support," said Meredith Gremel, vice president of corporate affairs and communications and the executive director of the SpartanNash Foundation. "We are most grateful to all who joined forces with the SpartanNash Foundation to support this worthy cause and raise awareness of the importance of Special Olympics' mission and the athletes who excel through good sportsmanship and competition."

The mission of Special Olympics is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community.

Since 1985, SpartanNash and its charitable giving arm, the SpartanNash Foundation, have donated more than $9.6 million and thousands of volunteer hours through its partnership with Special Olympics.

Annually, SpartanNash associates volunteer more than 2,000 hours with Special Olympics.

SpartanNash has been the Presenting Sponsor of the Special Olympics Michigan Summer Games since 1985. The company has also supported Special Olympics Minnesota Summer Games since 2003.

One hundred percent of all funds raised during the annual Special Olympics fundraising scan campaign go directly to year-round sports training and athletic competition opportunities. SpartanNash underwrites the costs to run the scan campaign, contributes funding and encourages associates to volunteer during Special Olympics State Summer Games and beyond.

Check presentations to Special Olympics partners will take place in the coming weeks, often during the opening ceremonies of the state's Summer Games. Results from the 2019 Special Olympics scan include:

• $165,000 for Special Olympics Michigan

• $1,300 for Special Olympics Iowa

• $15,000 for Special Olympics Minnesota

• $25,000 for Special Olympics Nebraska

• $29,000 for Special Olympics North Dakota

• $4,200 for Special Olympics Ohio

• $6,200 for Special Olympics South Dakota

• $9,500 for Special Olympics Wisconsin

The Special Olympics retail scan campaign is the second of four fundraising campaigns the SpartanNash Foundation will conduct in 2019. To date, the SpartanNash Foundation has raised $434,700 on behalf of local Habitat for Humanity and Special Olympics partners in eight states. Upcoming retail scans will raise funds and awareness for patriotic partners (June 26-July 7) and community food pantries (Oct. 23-Nov. 3).

To learn more, visit spartannash.com/foundation-scans.