The Top 20 Critical Access Hospitals, including Westfields, scored best among critical access hospitals as determined by The Chartis Center for Rural Health for overall performance. The rankings were recently announced by the National Rural Health Association (NRHA). An awards ceremony will be held during NRHA's Critical Access Hospital Conference in September in Kansas City, Mo.

The Top 20 Critical Access Hospital "winners" are those hospitals who have achieved success in the overall performance based on a composite rating from eight indices of strength: inpatient market share, outpatient market share, quality, outcomes, patient perspectives, cost, charge and financial stability. This group was selected from The Chartis Center for Rural Health's 2019 Top 100 CAH list, which was released earlier this year.

"Westfields has been recognized as a Top 100 Hospital five times in the past six years," said Steve Massey, President and CEO. "To be recognized with the elite class of hospitals ranked in the top 20 is truly a testament to the commitment our doctors, clinicians and staff have for continuous performance improvement efforts. Our results as a top performing hospital means our patients and the community can count on us to provide the best possible health care they need now and in the future."