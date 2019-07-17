New Richmond Dog Park deemed free of asbestos

The park was closed temporarily while the city inspected the site for evidence of asbestos in conjunction with the Lloyd Robl court case. Robl plead guilty in federal court to wire fraud and violating the Clean Air Act. Robl doctored his abatement license and insurance documents and burned asbestos in New Richmond.

Thus far, Robl has refused to disclose the specific locations in which he disposed of asbestos, compelling the city to inspect the dog park as a precaution.

GHD, formerly Conestoga Rovers Associates, assessed the dog park and areas adjacent to the access drive.

"The assessment performed by GHD last week did not find any evidence of disposed asbestos materials," the city posted on its Facebook page.

GHD is one of the world's leading professional services companies operating in the global market sectors of water, energy and resources, environment, property and buildings, and transportation, according to its website. The company has served as New Richmond's environmental consultant since 2007, according to the city.

In addition, the city has held discussions with the Environmental Protection Agency and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

"The city's closed landfills are monitored not only for groundwater and air quality impacts, but the cover (essentially the ground surface) is monitored regularly by city staff and inspected in detail annually by GHD. Any illegal dumping of suspected asbestos materials on the cover or in adjacent areas would have been noted in the annual inspection. The annual reports from 2011 to date do not show any evidence of illegal dumping," the city wrote.

Questions related to the inspection can be directed to Mike Darrow, city administrator, at mdarrow@newrichmondwi.gov or 715-246-4268.

The dog park is located at 2202 185th Ave.