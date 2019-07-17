Feil helps lead RiverTown Multimedia's sales team

"I am looking forward to learning more about each individual community and learning their needs, and working with local businesses," Feil said.

Feil attended Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College in New Richmond, studying advertising sales. She said she knew that advertising sales would be a good fit because of her outgoing attitude and her passion for local business.

"Helping businesses succeed is what I really like. It's great. I love hearing when an ad campaign works, and that it's brought a business new customers," Feil said.

"We're excited to elevate Colleen to her new role within our organization. I've been impressed with Colleen's leadership and communication skills. She is passionate about our mission and clearly enjoys interacting with our business partners and assisting those she is tasked with leading. I am confident Colleen will enjoy great success in her new role," Publisher Neal Ronquist said.

Feil brings to her new role the confidence to face change and knowledge of how the news industry is evolving. While the print product is still a large focus of what an advertising sales team does, adding a digital component helps extend an advertiser's audience, in turn, creating more choices for advertisers, Feil explained.

"Our industry has changed dramatically and our sales team does have a good focus on those changes and what we need to do with digital becoming such a big part of it," Feil said, adding that one of her goals is to keep both her team of sales representatives and their customers on top of industry changes.

This involves, "developing programs that work for small and medium-sized businesses in the area and keeping a local focus," Feil said.

To learn more about the communities RiverTown Multimedia serves and to get a better snapshot of what advertisers are looking for, Feil is joining her advertising sales representatives on sales calls. From there, the next step is to develop advertising plans for communities based on their needs, Feil said.