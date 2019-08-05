This is the second year the Chamber has hosted a race with the intent to donate proceeds to a local community organization. The 2019 recipient is ReStore - St. Croix Valley Habitat for Humanity. The Chamber, the committee and all involved in the race were proud to donate $1,340 to this deserving organization whose mission is to partner with working families, sponsors and communities to build affordable, sustainable, quality homes and to provide support services that promote successful home purchase and ownership in Pierce and St. Croix counties.

Tera Busker, Angela Wycoff and Lisa Christensen headed the race committee.