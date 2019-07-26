100 years of community pride, promise and prosperity

"We are really excited about the celebration. The President/CEO of the Wisconsin Bankers Association will be here to present us with a plaque for our 100 years. We have a band, the VFW running the beer tent and the Kiwanis running the food tent," Scott Soderberg said. "We've got 10 non-profits that will be here with their own tents to educate people on what they are about. We will also have interactive games and such for the kids. That is really important because we are about community involvement. Community banking means so much more than just the business part of it. We've had really close relationships with all these non-profits."

There is no cost to attend the event, but attendees are asked to bring a non-perishable food item for Five Loaves Food Shelf. The event will include live music by Rural Route 5, food, games and bounce houses. According to Scott, the bank has been planning its 100th anniversary celebration for the last 1.5-2 years.

"It is fun to look back when you do the research on your history and see the old records and articles. It is fun to see some of the old documents and see the numbers from way back when," Scott said.

The Soderberg family has a long history with First National Community Bank, as John's father, Henning Soderberg, started working at the bank in 1926, after starting his banking career at the bank across the street in 1916. Eventually, Henning became president of the bank and was still with the bank when his son, John, came to work at the bank in 1964. John became president of the bank in 1977.

"In 1977-78 .... some of the big banks in Minneapolis encouraged me to buy this bank, because at that time other banks were being bought up by big companies. I told them I didn't have that kind of money, so they said they would back me up so I could buy the bank," John said. "I had a lot of debt ahead of me, but I think I was able to pay that off in 2002 or so."

When the bank opened in 1919, it was known as First National Bank of New Richmond, but after adding three more branches and customers throughout St. Croix, Polk and Pierce counties, Chairman of the Board John Soderberg decided to rename the bank First National Community Bank in 2007.

"Since Henning came in at nearly the beginning of the bank ... he was a great pillar of the community. Then dad came in and he continued that while he worked with his father. Libby (sister) and I both have our own careers ... and we talked for a long time about the future," said Scott, one of John's two children and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors. "Dad had the foresight to bring us on to the board of directors, and even though it was somewhat uncertain what would happen at that point, during the seven years we gained a lot of knowledge and came to understand how important, especially to dad, keeping this bank a family-owned, community bank. Libby and I are both really excited to be part of this."

According to John, when he first started at the bank in 1964, its deposits totaled $3.5 million. Today, deposits sit at $190 million, while the bank has $209 million in total assets.

"Even through the rough years, like in 2008, this bank has been very conservative and we've run our business thinking that we want to be careful because we are dealing with other people's money. Safety has always been our big, big goal. We didn't take any chances with other people's money and we always have been," John said. "In 1934, when the government said all banks should be closed, we wouldn't have had to because we had enough left, but we had to. We were one of the solid banks and we've always been."

According to Scott, following the government's forced shutdown of the banks, First National Community Bank was open just a few days after the shutdown and were able to pay 100 cents on the dollar.

"The safety and soundness part of this is not just a line. It has been practiced the whole time. You have to do it in the good times, because if you don't do it in the good times, when the bad times roll around it is too late and that's when it hits," Scott said.

In 1995, First National Community Bank opened a new location in Somerset, and a third location in Hudson in 1999. The bank's fourth location, in Dresser, opened in 2014.

"It's always been dad's vision to expand with as many branches in as many areas as we can. We've always been a regional, western Wisconsin bank, but this really helped us have more of a presence in the communities," Scott said. "Having Dresser in Polk County has been really big for us and helped us serve Osceola, St. Croix Falls and that area."

According to Scott, the bank is preparing to transition him from his current Vice Chairman position to become CEO.

"Dad has built an amazing place here. We have young, energetic, motivated and highly intelligent people that make up the First National Community Bank. It is a good time nationally financially and in the region. It is a very good time to come in. Without his foresight to have this year's long transition, it would be a completely different story," Scott said. "We are happy to be here and would love this to continue to be a community bank. Both Libby and I have children who are interested in continuing on with the bank."

In 100 years, many things have changed in both society and banking. However, one of the biggest challenges facing the bank in recent years has been keeping up with technology and what other banks — both big and small as well as online banks — offer their customers.

"Technology is always a big concern and we are adopting those things at a much faster pace every year. We have to keep up with everyone else to make banking as convenient as possible. We have to have all those conveniences, but we are still able to, by being in these places physically, we still have the option for person contact, which is who we are," Scott said. "Banking, whether it is a mortgage or business, it is a personal activity. That part of it, I don't think will ever go out of style and I think that is really who we are."

Looking to the future, Scott said the bank is always looking for acquisition opportunities and potential expansion in different ways, including establishing a larger presence online or opening another branch.

With all that being said, John has one saying he believes will help keep First National Community Bank open for another 100 years.

"This bank is a bank for people. That's the most important thing. If you take care of the people, the people will take care of the bank. That has worked out very well for us. We are always interested in people first," John said.

1900’s - On Aug. 1, 1919, First National Bank is established.

1920’s - Henning Soderberg started in the banking business in 1916 sweeping sidewalks, opening and closing bank windows and much more. He joined First National Bank in 1926 eventually becoming its president. Henning Soderberg helped start the Community Chest Fund in 1928.

1930’s - The Great Depression hit the population as well as the banks. Most banks closed for a week to 10 days with some unable to reopen. New Richmond Bank opened after a few days and paid 100 cents on the dollar.

1960’s - John Soderberg joined the staff of First National Community Bank in 1964. The bank would return to its original location on the northeast corner of East Second and South Main (Knowles Avenue.) The Masonic Lodge would retain its rooms on the second floor. For the formal opening, orchid corsages were presented to the first 250 ladies to enter the bank as well as drawings for $2 bills to be given away each day, along with ice cream, coffee, milk, cookies and souvenirs for children and adults.

1970’s - John Soderberg became Bank President in 1977.

1978 - First National Bank pioneered a new type of banking in the city; it helped the acceleration life style of dual-career families with “Instant Cash.”

1980’s - In 1988, the bank was completely remodeled. “Be Wise, First National-ize” was the message when the bank revealed its grand opening with week-long festivities.

1990’s - In 1995 the Somerset branch opened.. This was the bank’s first acquisition. In 1999, the Hudson branch opened.

2000’s - With the growth of the mortgage business came the need for additional office space. In 2003, construction began on the “link” building which connects the bank with the mortgage department.

2007 - John Soderberg changed the name of the bank to First National Community Bank effective March 15. He chose the new name because he wanted to emphasize the fact that we are, and will continue to be, a locally owned and managed community bank.

2014 - First National Community Bank family grew to four branches with the acquisition of the Frandsen Bank in Dresser, just 4 miles north of Osceola. This acquisition grew the bank to approximately 70 employees overall.

Aug. 2, 2017 - The St. Croix County Board proclaimed John D. Soderberg Day. “John never lost his enthusiasm in championing a new bridge across the St. Croix River”, the proclamation stated. John served a vital role through the project, beginning with advocacy for a replacement for the Stillwater Lift Bridge and serving as the first chairman of a two-state advocacy group called the St. Croix Alliance for the Interstate Bridge. John was a key participant in the 203-2006 process that led to a recommendation. Today, Scott and Libby sit on the Board of Directors at First National Community Bank to carry on the legacy their grandfather Henning Soderberg started and to continue the undying devotion to community pride, promise and prosperity their father John worked tirelessly to maintain.