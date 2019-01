New Richmond Utilities, a WPPI member community, recently delivered a $2,500 Technical Study Grant to Phillips-Medisize. The grant was awarded in support of Phillips-Medisize's Energy, Environmental and Safety Intern, Scott Froelich. Pictured are Scott Froelich (Phillips-Medisize), Stacie Running (New Richmond Utilities) and Megan Navarre (Phillips-Medisize). Submitted photo