Phillips-Medisize breaks ground on new Hudson facility

The facility will be one of the first on the new site where the St. Croix Meadows dog track once stood.

"The St. Croix Meadows redevelopment is aimed at transforming the riverfront community," said Mayor Rich O'Connor. "By creating employment opportunities with Phillips-Medisize, I hope to encourage young people to stay in Hudson."

Other presenters at the groundbreaking included Klint Klaas, representative of the developer, who initiated and shaped the vision of the new St. Croix Meadows redevelopment project. Representing Phillips-Medisize, Dave Thoreson, Vice President and General Manager of North America Medical, acknowledged the developer and the city of Hudson planning teams for their roles in advancing the project.

The facility is set to be complete in late 2019 or 2020. It will be situated on 34 acres, the company's single largest operation in Wisconsin, with opportunity to expand.

"We are proud to invest in growing Phillips-Medisize's manufacturing presence in our founding state of Wisconsin," said Phillips-Medisize CEO and President Matt Jennings. "Hudson has been home to Phillips-Medisize for the past 36 years, so we are excited to reinforce our commitment to the vibrant community with our St. Croix Meadows facility."

The facility will support 250 jobs, ranging from skilled manufacturing to engineering.

"It also reaffirms our commitment to better serve customers as a global end-to-end provider of innovation, development and manufacturing solutions," Jennings said.

Phillips-Medisize, a Molex company, is a provider of innovation, development and manufacturing solutions in pharmaceutical, diagnostic, medical device and specialty commercial market segments. It employs more than 5,500 people at 26 manufacturing sites around the world.