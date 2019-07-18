Your voice: We want to hear your affordable housing stories
RiverTown Multimedia reporters are exploring the affordable housing crisis in our communities — and we want to hear your stories.
Submit your stories through a Google form at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1ZsG_plXJsbXfxyV78QOiU08iAYVcfM_HbzDgkmRvZic
If you'd like to help, please share with us your experiences interacting with housing in Minnesota and Wisconsin, whether it's finding (or not finding) housing you can afford or another type of involvement (such as working in a relevant profession).
We also welcome questions you'd like to see answered in our reporting.