Vinny's looks to provide great food at an affordable price

"Operating a restaurant is something we know. The family has many years of experience in restaurant management with five of the seven kids working at one time or another in a bar and/or restaurant setting," son Aaron Wilhelm said. "We want to provide people with great food at an affordable price."

The restaurant opened on Oct. 28, and visitors can expect a fun, friendly atmosphere and enjoy watching their favorite teams compete on one of the many TVs located throughout the building.

"We have a variety of food choices and talented cooks to prepare them the way you like them. Our bar and restaurant has a cozy feel and people can expect great service from our bartenders and servers," Aaron said. "Feedback from our patrons is that they are happy to have this location open again. Many live nearby and missed the convenience of having a gathering place close to home."

According to Aaron, Vinny's menu currently consists of mainly bar food like appetizers, burgers and wraps, as well as pizza. He said the menu may expand to include steak, chicken and ribs in the near future.

"We are a family-owned business and really care about the people who come into our restaurant. My brother and I live in the area and our kids go to school here and participate in community sports. We have a vested interest in seeing Vinny's thrive and become a community meeting place," Aaron said. "When we were kids and we played football and after games our parents and teammates would meet at the local tap and grill for lunch and we had a lot of fun with everyone."

The family is looking to add on at the back of the building, where there is space for a future sporting area.

To learn more, call 715-954-4002 or find them on Facebook.