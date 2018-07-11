Online grocery pickup enables customers to order groceries online and pick them up without even leaving their cars.

Store improvements include interactive displays, a mother's room, pharmacy consultation room, photo kiosk and the addition of self-checkouts.

"This remodel was about more than a fresh coat of paint," Manager Heather Rihn said. "It was about investing in ways for our customers to save time and money. Grocery shopping, especially for busy families with kids, used to take a couple of hours on the weekend. Now, it's a matter of a few clicks and one of our associates bringing the order out to their vehicle."