So when the building at 117 W. Second St. became available, Zezza — who has nearly 20 years of experience doing hair — jumped at the chance to move her business to a location where she could get more foot traffic and have a larger space for her clients.

"I thought the building was cute and had thought about purchasing it before Loganberry moved in. I like the downtown location and the side street is nice as well," said Zezza. "At the time when Loganberry purchased the building, there was another salon on the other side, so it didn't really make sense to move in at that point. But when it became available again, that salon was gone and I jumped at the chance for the new location."

Indulge Salon Studios LLC opened in July and business has been good, Zezza said. For the most part, old clients from her time on the north side of New Richmond have been Zezza's main business, but she has also gotten several walk-in clients as well.

"I have mostly my same clientele, so we just did a soft opening at first," Zezza said. "No one knew we were on the other side of town, so it was all word of mouth there."

Because the new location is too big for just one stylist, Zezza recruited three other service providers to fill the empty studios in the building.

"We offer the unique combination of private salon suites in an inviting boutique salon atmosphere. All of our service providers are independent contractors who have years of experience and take pride in their work," Zezza said. "Currently we offer hair services, waxing, lash extensions, permanent cosmetics and chiropractic services. I'm hoping to add massage and nails as well. My goal is for Indulge Salon Studios to be your one stop shop for all your salon and wellness needs."

According to Zezza, she got into cosmetology because of a family friend.

"My mom's friend was a cosmetologist and I liked going to her place so she could test out different styles and things on me. It was fun," Zezza said.

To learn more, visit www.indulgesalonstudios.com .