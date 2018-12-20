Cheap Andy's is December business of the month

"I love the small town feel", is what owner Andrew Schmitz said about owning and running Cheap Andy's Saloon on Davis Street in Hammond. Schmitz built the new building on the foundation of the old Hammond Hotel site over 20 months ago. His interest in owning a restaurant was a lifelong dream.

Cheap Andy's Saloon has a great vibe and offers a great menu along with a full bar, a fully enclosed smoking patio open year round, gambling machines, bingo, raffles and the a popular Friday perch fry. New in January, they will add a breakfast menu on the weekends.

Cheap Andy's Saloon employs 20 people and Schmitz said he loves supporting the community through fundraisers, sponsoring teams, and offering donations to local causes; anything to "help the village move forward and prosper by investing in this new restaurant/bar for the area."

The restaurant/bar is open 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. It's located at 820 Davis St. at the top of the hill in Hammond. For questions or to reserve the space for parties, please call 715-796-4477.