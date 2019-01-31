Search
    NR Chamber honors members, community during awards gala

    By Jordan Willi Today at 11:00 a.m.
    The New Richmond Chamber of Commerce held its 2019 Annual Meeting and Awards Gala on Wednesday, Jan. 30, with over 400 community members and business owners in attendance, despite the sub-zero temperatures outside. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia2 / 11
    The New Richmond School District, represented by the school board and members of the administration team, were named the 2018 Large Business of the Year during the chamber's annual meeting and awards gala on Wednesday, Jan. 30, at R&D Catering in New Richmond. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia3 / 11
    Noah Wiedenfeld (right) was named the 2018 Chamber Member of the Year during the chamber's annual meeting and awards gala on Wednesday, Jan. 30, at R&D Catering in New Richmond. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia4 / 11
    Angie Logan (left) was named the New Richmond Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassador of the Year for 2018 during the chamber's annual meeting and awards gala on Wednesday, Jan. 30, at R&D Catering in New Richmond. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia5 / 11
    Judy and Joe Simon pose with their Medium Business of the Year award during the chamber's annual meeting and awards gala on Wednesday, Jan. 30, at R&D Catering in New Richmond. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia6 / 11
    Dr. Sue Johnson and her staff at St. Croix Chiropractic pose for a photo after being named the Small Business of the Year during the chamber's annual meeting and awards gala on Wednesday, Jan. 30, at R&D Catering in New Richmond. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia7 / 11
    New Richmond native Chuck Olson was named the Citizen of the Year during the 2019 New Richmond Area Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Meeting and Awards Gala on Wednesday, Jan. 30. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia8 / 11
    The Knights of Columbus were named the 2018 Non-Profit of the Year during the chamber's annual meeting and awards gala on Wednesday, Jan. 30, at R&D Catering in New Richmond. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia9 / 11
    A total of eight superhero themed cakes were auctioned off during the NR Chamber of Commerce's annual meeting and awards gala on Wednesday, Jan. 30. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia10 / 11
    A total of eight cakes were auctioned off during the NR Chamber of Commerce's annual meeting and awards gala on Wednesday, Jan. 30. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia11 / 11

    The New Richmond Chamber of Commerce held its 2019 Annual Meeting and Awards Gala on Wednesday, Jan. 30, with over 400 community members and business owners in attendance, despite the sub-zero temperatures outside.

    Following the dinner, chamber executive director Rob Kreibich welcomed the assembled guests and recognized the city of New Richmond as well as the 2018-2019 new members of the chamber. Larry Gee, 2018 chamber president, then took over the microphone to give a year-in-review of 2018, elect the 2019 Board of Directors and elect the 2019 officers. Kim Gorres was elected president, while Candy Peterson and Ryan Shervey were elected vice president and treasurer, respectively.

    The chamber went on to recognize its outgoing board members and the past president before announcing the winners of Chamber Member of the Year and Ambassador of the Year. Noah Wiedenfeld was named Chamber Member of the Year, while Angie Logan was named Ambassador of the Year.

    The chamber awards were followed by the desserts auction, led by auctioneer Scott Coolidge.

    The final awards given out for the night were the business and member awards, followed by the 2018 Citizen of the Year award.

    Taking home the Small Business of the Year award was St. Croix Chiropractic. The Medium Business of the Year Award went to Simon Electric. The Large Business of the Year was award to the New Richmond School District. The Non-Profit of the Year went to the Knights of Columbus.

    The final award of the night went to Chuck Olson, who was named the 2018 Citizen of the Year.

