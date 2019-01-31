NR Chamber honors members, community during awards gala

Following the dinner, chamber executive director Rob Kreibich welcomed the assembled guests and recognized the city of New Richmond as well as the 2018-2019 new members of the chamber. Larry Gee, 2018 chamber president, then took over the microphone to give a year-in-review of 2018, elect the 2019 Board of Directors and elect the 2019 officers. Kim Gorres was elected president, while Candy Peterson and Ryan Shervey were elected vice president and treasurer, respectively.

The chamber went on to recognize its outgoing board members and the past president before announcing the winners of Chamber Member of the Year and Ambassador of the Year. Noah Wiedenfeld was named Chamber Member of the Year, while Angie Logan was named Ambassador of the Year.

The chamber awards were followed by the desserts auction, led by auctioneer Scott Coolidge.

The final awards given out for the night were the business and member awards, followed by the 2018 Citizen of the Year award.

Taking home the Small Business of the Year award was St. Croix Chiropractic. The Medium Business of the Year Award went to Simon Electric. The Large Business of the Year was award to the New Richmond School District. The Non-Profit of the Year went to the Knights of Columbus.

The final award of the night went to Chuck Olson, who was named the 2018 Citizen of the Year.