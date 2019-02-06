Simon founded Simon Electric in 1983 and has 36 years of experience in the electrical construction industry. Throughout his career Simon has been a vocal advocate for his trade ensuring that Chippewa Valley Technical College provided the highest quality of training to all electrical apprentices through new classrooms, lab equipment including a commercial generator and was in integral part of the instructor interview teams. He touched the lives of several hundred apprentices in western Wisconsin area while on the apprenticeship committee and as an active training employer and mentor.

The members of the Eau Claire Joint Apprenticeship & Training Committee (JATC) have witnessed Simon's utter determination serving as a volunteer on the committee in the face of long hours and a lengthy commute to and from the meetings. As anyone serving in this capacity knows, despite common perception, it is a tough, thankless job that requires a great deal of mental and physical stamina.