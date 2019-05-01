Chamber announces Business Woman of the Year

Linda Soifakis, owner of Champs Sports Bar and Grill, was named the 2019 Business Woman of the Year.

Soifakis thanked the chamber and all of her employees.

"To all the nominees, you should be up here as well," Soifakis said.

Chamber Director Rob Kreibich said Soifakis is an accomplished business woman who has invested in the city. She is always giving to the community, hosting fundraisers and helping those who come in asking for donations.

"Her employees rave about Linda saying she sets an example by working long hours, and treats them with respect and dignity. Working for Linda is like being part of her family," Kreibich said.

Other nominees for the award were Cindy Croes of Countryside Plumbing and Heating, Tammy Belisle of American Family Insurance, Lt. Veronica Koehler of New Richmond Police Department, Liesette Rendell of Westfields Hospital, Jillian Thorson of Lift Bridge Yoga, Lisa Woletz of First National Community Bank and JoAnn Wrich of Westfields Foundation.

Megan Remark, the keynote speaker, talked to the crowd about the importance of role models. Her own include Sandra Day O'Connor, the first woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court, as well as her mother and aunt.

These women paved the way for events like this one, Remark said.

"We have come a long way," she said.

The audience also heard a legislative update from Wisconsin State Sen. Patty Schachtner and Jesse Garza of U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy's office.