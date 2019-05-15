Dance Explosion breaks ground for new facility
Dance Explosion founder Shannon Wisemiller was joined by her husband Mike and her parents Jody and Tom Green along with New Richmond Mayor Fred Horne, Community Development Director Beth Thompson, District 3 Alderman Tom Weinmeyer, Aaron Mork of WESTconsin Credit Union, Chad Derrick of Derrick Construction and Executive Director of New Richmond Chamber of Commerce Rob Kreibich for the long awaited ground breaking ceremony for her new studio facility located at 410 St. Croix Ave. in the Business & Technical Park on the city's south side Wednesday, May 8, 2019.
The studio provides dance instruction in a variety of forms for children from elementary age through high school.