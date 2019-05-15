Dance Explosion breaks ground for new facility

Dance Explosion broke ground for its new dance studio facility Wednesday, May 8. The studio is located at 410 St. Croix Ave. in the Business & Technical Park on the city’s south side. Pictured (from left): Aaron Mork, WESTconsin Credit Union; Tom Weinmeyer, City Council; Chad Derrick, Derrick Construction; Mayor Fred Horne; Shannon and Mike Wisemiller, Jody & Tom Green (Shannon’s parents), Beth Thompson, City of NR; and Rob Kreibich, NR Chamber of Commerce. Submitted photo

Dance Explosion founder Shannon Wisemiller was joined by her husband Mike and her parents Jody and Tom Green along with New Richmond Mayor Fred Horne, Community Development Director Beth Thompson, District 3 Alderman Tom Weinmeyer, Aaron Mork of WESTconsin Credit Union, Chad Derrick of Derrick Construction and Executive Director of New Richmond Chamber of Commerce Rob Kreibich for the long awaited ground breaking ceremony for her new studio facility located at 410 St. Croix Ave. in the Business & Technical Park on the city's south side Wednesday, May 8, 2019.