Discover Wisconsin names Hudson a 2018 Choice Destination

Co-host Collin Geraghty, a Hudson native, kicks off the show at the St. Croix Marina, and then hops aboard the Grand Duchess for a fajita and margarita dinner cruise with Afton*Hudson Cruise Line.

"We are thrilled to partner with Discover Wisconsin to highlight all the wonderful things that make Hudson the special place that it truly is," said Mary Weller, Director of Tourism at the Hudson Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Bureau. "From its rich history and fun spirit to our lively restaurants and outdoor recreational opportunities, Hudson offers so much to locals and tourists alike."

Geraghty heads to Art Doyle's Spokes &Pedals to learn about the area's trails and taking in the city by bike, and then visits Willow River State Park, where the gorgeous Willow Falls can be found. The Discover Wisconsin crew takes in the city's thriving art scene, from the annual Plein Air event, to The Phipps Center for the Arts.

Co-host Mariah Haberman spends the day checking out Hudson's many eclectic downtown shops, and then stops at Grand Fête, a kitchen store that also offers cooking events and demonstrations. Hudson is a must-see during the holiday season, when the city is beautifully decorated and the Christmas Tour of Homes event shows off the city's stunning homes decorated for the holidays. Also during the winter, the annual Hot Air Affair event wows thousands of visitors each year.

"This is a two-year tourism marketing initiative. The entire idea behind Discover Wisconsin is to convince folks from all over the Midwest to visit the communities we feature and contribute to Wisconsin's economy," said Haberman. "Hudson is an absolutely gorgeous city with so much to offer. Our crew is thrilled to name Hudson an official 2018 Discover Wisconsin Choice Destination!"

To wrap up the episode, Haberman and crew check out Hudson's food scene. Downtown restaurants, featuring German, Caribbean, Italian and American food, as well as chef-inspired street food and craft cocktails, draw visitors from near and far. Hudson's wine scene is also thriving, and the episode features 65 Vines Winery, Cracked Barrel Winery, Madison Avenue Winery and Distillery, and Belle Vinez Winery.

The city's food and beverage scenes come together at Historic Casanova Liquor and The Nova

restaurant, which hosts events in the on-site hillside caves.

"Hudson — Discover Your Story" will reach Discover Wisconsin's broadcast network of 600,000 viewers across the upper Great Lakes region, including Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Northern Illinois and Upper Michigan. The episode was produced by Jennifer Ingish. To learn more, visit discoverwisconsin.com.