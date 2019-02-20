DiscoverWisconsin.com. The episode was produced in partnership with Discover Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board.

"Wisconsin cheesemakers craft more than 600 varieties, types and styles of Wisconsin cheese," said Liz Fitzsimmons of the Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board. "This gives chefs an opportunity to create a plethora of unique Wisconsin cheeseburgers to please our ever-changing palates."

The show kicks off in La Crosse at Burger Fusion, where the breakfast burger is a huge hit and uses many locally-sourced ingredients including Wisconsin cheddar cheese.

For a more traditional burger, Paulsen heads to a Green Bay farm-to-fork restaurant, The Cannery Public Market, and tries out the Black & Bleu burger featuring Black River Blue Cheese.

The crew makes its way to New Glarus for the Friday night Burger Wars at Cow & Quince, where the staff finds out whose cheeseburger was ordered the most.

Paulsen's next stop is Sconni's in Schofield, where he tries out the elk burger — the restaurant's number one seller. Its locally-sourced ingredients, like Marieke's smoked gouda and Nolechek's bacon, make the cheeseburger a local favorite.

Next on the burger tour is Willie Ty's Eatery in Sun Prairie. Paulsen tries the restaurant specialty: a stuffed Drunken Mushroom cheeseburger, loaded with braised mushrooms and Wisconsin Swiss cheese.

Later, he heads to the Crafty Cow in Oconomowoc for the Cheesehead Cheeseburger. The burger highlights five different types of Wisconsin cheeses and is topped with deep fried cheese curds and drizzled with a beer-cheese sauce.

Paulsen wraps up his unique Wisconsin cheeseburger tour with a pair of spicy burgers. In Milwaukee, he tries the Campfire Burger at Stak'd, which features chipotle mayo, BelGioioso Italian blue cheese and jalapeno bacon.

Last, Paulsen makes his way to Common Man Brewing in Ellsworth for the Fire Breather Burger, which is topped with Ellsworth Creamery's habanero ghost pepper jack cheese and a pineapple pepper chutney, and washed down with an ice cold glass of milk.

"They said, 'Hey Eric, how would you feel about trying eight burgers around the state and showing how they use Wisconsin cheese to make them especially delicious and unique?' And who the heck would say no to that?" said Paulsen. "They were all different, but exceptional. One reason Wisconsin is one of the tastiest states ever!"

"8 Unique Wisconsin Cheeseburgers" will reach Discover Wisconsin's broadcast network of 600,000 viewers across the upper Great Lakes region, including Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Northern Illinois, and Upper Michigan. The episode was produced by Amy Wallace. To learn more, visit discoverwisconsin.com.