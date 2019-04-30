Hudson's Octagon House Museum opens May 3

The Octagon House Museum on Hudson's historic Third Street will open for the spring tour season on Friday, May 3. Walk-in tours are available Fridays through Sundays, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tours begin on the hour with the last tour starting at 3 p.m.

Each year a new theme is selected to highlight different aspects of our history. This year's museum theme "Prohibition: Temperance or Speakeasy" shares the story of how Prohibition was experienced locally. From temperance meetings at local churches to how local breweries and bars stayed open during the "dry" years. Prohibition began 100 years ago when the 18th Amendment to the US Constitution was ratified Jan. 16, 1919, prohibiting the production, transport and sale of alcohol.

The museum complex includes the Octagon House Museum; beautiful gardens; and the Garden House with general store, blacksmith shop, domestic arts and medical tableaux. The Museum Gift Shop, located in the Carriage House, features gifts and decorative items for the home and garden.

The St. Croix County Historical Society continues to seek new members and volunteers. If you are interested in preserving local history, please consider an annual membership or volunteering.

Currently the Historical Society is seeking additional volunteers to read scripts at our annual eighth grade tour on May 31. For more information or to volunteer, please contact the museum at 715-386-2654.

Learn more about the Society at www.StCroixCountyHistory.org.