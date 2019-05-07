National Travel and Tourism Week is May 5-11

"Tourism plays a critical role in our community and continues to grow," said Emily Sumner, Hudson's Director of Tourism & Marketing. "With St. Croix County's industry impact numbers up from 2017 by 4-6% in 2018, the importance of drawing tourism and travel to this area will have substantial growth and economic gain for Hudson and the surrounding communities. Local lodging, trending dining and cocktail spots, boutique retailers, historic downtown, river city draw, and plentiful attractions and activities all create Hudson's destination status on the map."

"In every pocket of America—from the largest cities to the smallest towns—travel matters," said U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Roger Dow. "I, like so many others, got my start in the travel industry, and it shaped my life in ways I could have never imagined. This National Travel and Tourism Week, we're celebrating how travel powers our economies, strengthens our communities, and changes our lives."

Research shows that tourism advertising goes beyond just promoting vacations; it also positively influences the state's overall image as a great place to live, find a job, open a business, attend college or retire.

To find out more about travel and tourism in Hudson, along with things to do and attractions, please visit www.DiscoverHudsonWI.com