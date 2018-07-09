"RCU is very impressed with the high level of programming and services at Somerset and RCU wants to see this impact grow even stronger. RCU Foundation is pleased to make a significant impact to this campaign," said RCU Somerset Branch Manager and campaign volunteer Tim Lindquist. "We see the community room as a vital piece of this effort to provide a large meeting area for 100 persons which may be sectioned off into two areas to help improve access for community gatherings."

Somerset currently has limited meeting space for area organizations and groups.

The campaign to fundraise $2.5 million to expand Somerset Library began soliciting gifts in December 2017. In March, the campaign launched its public fundraising efforts revealing its volunteer steering group had secured just over $1 million.

"We offer gifts of cash. People can give stock, property or can even give through their IRA for those individuals who are over the age of 70-1/2," campaign co-chair Kay Walsh said.

Anyone wishing to make an outright gift with cash or a check, give through stock, pledge a multiple year gift, review campaign materials or for more information, can visit the campaign website at somersetlibrary.org or call campaign assistant Meg Tryba at 715-220-6657.