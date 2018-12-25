SCC American Legion donates to NR Happy Kids Backpack program
The New Richmond Happy Kids Backpack program recently received a $600 donation from the St. Croix County American Legion.
St. Croix County American Legion hosts an annual golf tournament to raise funds to benefit youth in the county. The 2019 date is set for June 12, 2019 at Hammond Golf Course. This event is open to the public. Not interested in golfing? There are hole sponsors, raffles and silent auction. Contact St. Croix County Veterans Service office at 715-368-4758 with any questions.
The Happy Kids Backpack Program (HKBP) is a cooperative venture between the School District of New Richmond, Empty Bowls and Five Loaves Food Shelf in which a backpack is sent home each weekend during the school year with a milk voucher for one gallon of milk, a breakfast food, food for another meal, a recipe if needed, and a snack. Peanut butter and jelly are sent home once a month as well. The empty packs are returned to school, and refilled for the next week. There are about 72 families per week receiving backpacks.