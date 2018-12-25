The Happy Kids Backpack Program (HKBP) is a cooperative venture between the School District of New Richmond, Empty Bowls and Five Loaves Food Shelf in which a backpack is sent home each weekend during the school year with a milk voucher for one gallon of milk, a breakfast food, food for another meal, a recipe if needed, and a snack. Peanut butter and jelly are sent home once a month as well. The empty packs are returned to school, and refilled for the next week. There are about 72 families per week receiving backpacks.