    Celebrating the Fourth

    By tlindfors on Jul 10, 2018 at 12:00 p.m.
    The smell of bug repellent was thick in the air as the first rocket lit up the sky over the baseball fields prompting the first of many rounds of cheers from the holiday crowd. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia1 / 4
    Despite several rounds of thunderstorms early in the day, the New Richmond Chamber of Commerce annual fireworks display went off without a hitch Wednesday, July 4, 2018, at Hatfield Park.

    Soggy grounds canceled the pre-fireworks entertainment. However, by 9:30 p.m. parking spaces in and around the park were at a premium including along the shoulders of Highways 65 and 64. T

    he smell of bug repellent was thick in the air as the first rocket lit up the sky over the baseball fields prompting the first of many rounds of cheers from the holiday crowd. Following a half hour show of shock and awe, cars began filing out of the park.

    A panoramic scan of the horizon indicted this particular holiday would not go quietly into the dark.

