Hillside Series Welcomes the Tommy Bentz Band

The band members grew up with rock, blues, jazz and folk and have crammed all of their musical knowledge and experience into a tight, energetic, live musical package. The band has five original CDs and a full length DVD under its belt. The band tours overseas in the United Kingdom and Ireland every year.

Bentz is originally from Alma, Wis., but owns and operates his unique store, Brickhouse Music, a "Pro Mom & Pop" ​music store in River Falls.

​McLean is from River Falls where he graduated from the UW-River Falls. He makes his living as a professional player and instructor, teaching bass, guitar and ukulele at Brickhouse Music, as well as ensemble classes such as Jazz Camp and Rock Camp.

Burgess is from LaCrosse and earned two degrees from UW-River Falls. He now lives in River Falls and works as a professional musician as well as instructs drums and percussion at Brickhouse Music.

The evening is sponsored by First National Community Bank. In case of inclement weather, the show will move into the Pavilion, with limited seating. For further information, call the Heritage Center at 715-246-3276.