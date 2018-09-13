Cub Scouts welcoming girls to the pack this fall

That will include St. Croix Central Elementary, where Cub Scout Pack 161 Cubmaster Chris Koss and his volunteers will greet both boys and, for the first time ever, girls ages 5 to 10 into the fold as Cub Scouts.

"It is family Scouting now. A one stop shop for family programing," said Koss. "I personally think that Scouting is better for elementary school kids than slamming them into sports. Sports can get crazy and cuts into family time, and doesn't teach family values like Scouting does. Scouting, ideally, teaches values that are important."

Parents of boys and girls in grades K-5 are encouraged to attend one of these events, to learn how Scouting can benefit their children and to sign their children up for Cub Scouts.

Of the roughly 400 Cub Packs in Northern Star Scouting, about 300 (75 percent) will welcome girls this fall, including one or more in most neighborhoods.

At every elementary school in Northern Star's 25-county area, volunteers will help parents find a Pack that best meets their needs.

Parents can also register their children online by visiting JoinCubs.org.

Cub Scouts participate in a variety of indoor and outdoor activities designed to help them gain confidence, increase social skills, serve their community and develop their capacity for leadership. Last year, Northern Star Scouts performed more than 175,000 hours of community service — an average of more than five hours per member.

This year's recruitment campaign has a superheroes theme. "Heroes Start Here" reflects characteristics that Scouts and superheroes share, such as bravery and doing good deeds — and highlights the fun, adventure and imagination that are the core of the program. Scouting helps boys and now girls to discover and build their own "superpowers" — talents, interests and life skills.