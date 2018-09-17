Talk like a pirate with Hot Air Affair

Starting at 6 p.m., meet the pirates for photos with Captain Jack Sparrow from Captain Jack Entertainment—he'll pillage and plunder around with plenty of booty for all! Talk Like A Pirate Trivia Games start at 7 p.m. with a Pirate Costume Contest at 8:30 p.m.

Food will be available for purchase from Big Guys BBQ and Hop & Barrel Brewing Company will offer beverages.

Support the Hot Air Affair with a silent auction and other fundraising. You could win a balloon ride during the 2019 Hot Air Affair, a handmade hot air balloon collector's quilt, gift certificates to Hop & Barrel and Big Guys BBQ or other great pirate prizes!

The 2019 Hot Air Affair will be Feb. 1-3. For the latest details, check www.hudsonhotairaffair.com or Facebook. Ahoy me matey, it be time to get yer pirate on!