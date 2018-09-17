Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Talk like a pirate with Hot Air Affair

    By Submitted Today at 7:00 a.m.
    Pirates Fly’n the Croix-ribbean will be the theme of the 2019 Hudson Hot Air Affair winter festival and hot air balloon rally. The 30th annual event, sponsored again by WESTconsin Credit Union, will be Feb. 1-3 and organizers are bringing a special shaped balloon to Hudson to celebrate the landmark anniversary and pirate theme. Pet Leg Pete the Pirate Parrot will highlight a weekend of balloon launches, a moon glow, a torchlight parade and winter activities throughout the Hudson community. Submitted photo

    Arrr ye ready for some pirate fun? Then join Hudson Hot Air Affair to observe "International Talk Like A Pirate Day" at a special event promoting the 2019 Hot Air Affair theme: Pirates Fly'n the Croix-ribbean. The pirate party fundraiser will be held 6-10 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19 at Hop & Barrel Brewing Company, 310 Second St. in downtown Hudson. This free admission event is open to the public.

    Starting at 6 p.m., meet the pirates for photos with Captain Jack Sparrow from Captain Jack Entertainment—he'll pillage and plunder around with plenty of booty for all! Talk Like A Pirate Trivia Games start at 7 p.m. with a Pirate Costume Contest at 8:30 p.m.

    Food will be available for purchase from Big Guys BBQ and Hop & Barrel Brewing Company will offer beverages.

    Support the Hot Air Affair with a silent auction and other fundraising. You could win a balloon ride during the 2019 Hot Air Affair, a handmade hot air balloon collector's quilt, gift certificates to Hop & Barrel and Big Guys BBQ or other great pirate prizes!

    The 2019 Hot Air Affair will be Feb. 1-3. For the latest details, check www.hudsonhotairaffair.com or Facebook. Ahoy me matey, it be time to get yer pirate on!

    Explore related topics:communityeventshot air affairHudsonWisconsin
    Advertisement