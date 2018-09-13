Museum vintage & variety yard sale fundraiser

The sale hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. This unique sale features an eclectic collection of vintage pieces, antiques, furniture, home and garden items and much more.

In addition to items donated by Historical Society members, we are seeking items to be donated for the sale. Donations of vintage pieces, household and other gently used items will be accepted at the Octagon House Museum on Fridays before the sale from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. or by appointment at 715-386-2654. No clothing donations please.

Please keep this event in mind as a way to donate. The Historical Society is a charitable organization and receipts for donations will be provided. Funds raised by the sale help support the Historical Society and the Octagon House Museum and our mission to preserve local history for future generations.

Restrooms available. The sale will be held rain or shine.

For questions or more information about this fundraiser please contact the museum at 715-386-2654 or email us at Octagon@StCroixCountyHistory.org