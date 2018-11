1 / 11

Pictured are Chris Pizzi, Greg Veldhouse, Russ Donghue, Jim Bevilacqua, Sam Malecek, Tim Olsen, Mike Gunderson, Jerry Afdahl; (back) Dave Sharretts, Bruce Taylor, Ron Ebert, Ken House, Jerry Simon, Gary Snydock, Walt O'Brien, Brad Gutknecht, Fred Jourdeans, Rueben Coleman, Jerry Mikla, Kirk Hodnefield. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 4 / 11

Navy veteran and St. Croix Central graduate Chris Pizzi shared from his experience spanning several deployments and travels to ports around the world during the Veterans Day Ceremony, Monday morning at St. Croix Central High School. Pizzi told students the most important aspect of his service were the friendships and camaraderie he shared with his fellow veterans, veterans that became his family. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 5 / 11

Members of VFW Post 10818 New Richmond / St. Croix County prepared to retire the colors following the Veterans Day Ceremony, Monday morning at St. Croix Central High School. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 6 / 11

St. Croix Central Senior Sam Malecek posed beside the artwork he created for the new wall of honor revealed following the Veterans Day Ceremony, Monday morning at St. Croix Central High School. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 7 / 11

The St. Croix Central High School Band, directed by Sean Conway, performed "America the Beautiful" at the Veterans Day Ceremony Monday morning at the auditorium. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 8 / 11

Members of VFW Post 10818 New Richmond / St. Croix County participated in the Veterans Day Ceremony, Monday morning at St. Croix Central High School. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 9 / 11

St. Croix Central senior Sam Malecek addressed the audience during the Veterans Day Ceremony, Monday morning at St. Croix Central High School. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia