The round table hosted veterans Phillip Landgraf, Sgt., United State Marine Corps; Mitch Cline, Sgt. 1st Class, United States Army; Loren Barnes, Sgt., United States Marine Corps; and Dale Steffen, Private First Class, United States Army.

For the first time, this year's roundtable also invited young people to join the panel as guest participants to ask questions of the veterans. Lila McNamara was joined by her brother Evan on the panel.

Early on in the discussion, veteran Mitch Cline raised an important distinction between Veterans Day and Memorial Day, one most people probably do not appreciate. He noted Memorial Day is really intended to honor those men and women who gave their lives defending our country in the various conflicts around the world while Veterans Day celebrates the service of all U.S. military veterans.

Over the course of an hour, the panel of veterans shared from their experiences answering a wide range of questions from, what can be done to stem the tide of homelessness among veterans to favorite memories from the cultures they experienced during their service.

When asked about the hardest adjustment they had to make once they returned home and left the service, the panelists were unanimous in sighting the lack of regimen, the change from a way of life dictated by a chain of command to one free of that structure dictated by personal choice. Several panelists also noted leaving their band of brothers, a family molded out of military service and shared combat experiences was difficult. Back home, it took time and practice to re-form relationships with many family members and friends who shared no comparable military experiences.

When asked whether any of them had considered making a career of the military, veteran Steffen's answer summed it up succinctly, "No."

When asked by Evan McNamara whether a man with hope makes a better soldier, panelists Landgraf and Cline agreed that he does. Landgraf noted that having something to live for, someone to go home to makes a difference.

Lila McNamara asked the panelists whether too much is expected of today's soldiers.

Steffen answered, "Too much has always been asked of soldiers, but they know what they are signing up for."

The panelists suggested that whether or not a soldier is ever confronted with the decision to give his or her life for their fellow soldiers and, by proxy for their country, that is a decision built into the commitment and that elevates what is expected of every soldier above and beyond what is expected of civilians.

When asked whether there was something they had taken away from the foreign cultures they had encountered during their service, Cline remembered the aroma and taste of a drink, a very sweet tea. He remembered how good it tasted, how he relished it in the heat of the desert.

With regard to the pandemic of homelessness among veterans, particularly Vietnam veterans, Landgraf explained that a whole host of services are available to all veterans ranging from healthcare to counseling and treatment for addiction to help with housing, but that a lot of veterans for whatever reasons are not taking advantage of those services or they do not recognize that they are available. He encouraged people to get to know their veterans better and to be alert for signs of struggle and for veterans to reach out to local organizations including local VFW and American Legion posts.

When asked what their favorite movie about peace was, veteran Cline sighted "It's a Wonderful Life."

Thanks to our veterans, he did not have to add anything to his answer.