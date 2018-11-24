"We are expecting more people to come to the event this year. We are excited the local businesses are really embracing this event. I think last year's turnout caught a lot of people, including ourselves, off guard," Kreibich said. "I think everybody will be a lot more prepared for thousands of people converging on this event."

The night will kickoff at 6 p.m. with the parade down Knowles Avenue followed by the tree lighting ceremony at Glover Park and a fireworks display over Mill Pond.

"Year one couldn't have gone better. Turnout was estimated at around 3,000 people. You always wonder, when you start a new event, how it will go over and how it will be received. We were just thrilled that people really embraced that event and all the elements to it," Kreibich said. "We are just going to build on the success we had in year one."

The parade will be about 35 minutes long with 35 units signed up to take part. The tree lighting ceremony will take place in Glover Park shortly after the parade finishes. According to Kreibich, Santa Claus will make a grand entrance at the end of the parade and make his way to the park to help with the tree lighting ceremony. The tree lighting will take place on the back of a flatbed truck, Kreibich said, which will allow people a better view of the ceremony.

"The goal is to make this the premier holiday kickoff event in western Wisconsin. We are adding sleigh rides, which is a fun new element. Those will take place at the new bed and breakfast, which is a couple blocks from downtown," Kreibich said. "The idea is to get people down here earlier. We are also adding a reindeer dash, which will tell people that the parade is about to start. That will include 40-50 people running down Knowles Avenue, alerting people that the parade is starting. We will still have bonfires, as well as more s'more stations.

"A lot of establishments are coming up with food specials. There are businesses that are doing their own fun things before, during and after the event as well."

One of the biggest additions to this year's event is a pair of shuttles that will bus people to and from Gibby's Lanes on the north side of town as well as to and from R&D Catering.

"The whole idea is that people can park at those locations, bus down to the parade route and then, when the parade is over, return to those locations. That way, we can avoid congestion problems and problems with people parking miles away from the event," Kreibich said.

Jodi Mealey will provide music leading up to and following the tree lighting ceremony, Kreibich said. Following the tree lighting, attendees will turn their attention toward Mill Pond for the fireworks display.

"This event achieves the goal of getting the community and the businesses, and everyone else, really excited about the holiday season. What we liked best about it last year was that it was such a family-friendly event. And we want to keep it that way," Kreibich said. "A lot of the events we have are catered to children."

The 2018 Hometown Holiday Button Design winner was St. Mary School eighth grader Eva D., whose design was chosen from over 50 entries made by area middle school students. Buttons are free and available for pickup at the Chamber of Commerce Office as well as other participating businesses. The buttons will be numbered as part of a door prize drawing and will allow the wearers to get discounts at participating local businesses and restaurants.