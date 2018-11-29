Citizen of the Year voting ends Dec. 1

The Citizen of the Year award recognizes a New Richmond area resident who has made a positive and noteworthy contribution to the community this year. The recipient of this prestigious award will be announced at the Chamber's Annual Meeting and Awards Gala on Wednesday, Jan. 30, at R & D Catering. All those nominated will be celebrated at the gala. Tickets for the gala will be available soon.

The following people have been nominated for the 2018 Citizen of the Year:

Larry Gee — New Richmond has been Gee's home for 34 years. He moved here from Minneapolis and hasn't looked back. Gee feels New Richmond has given him many opportunities that larger cities simply cannot offer. His dedication to the New Richmond community is commendable. While he is a constant supporter of many organizations, he was nominated as Citizen of the Year because of his work at Family Resource Center St. Croix Valley. Gee has provided essential support for board governance, fundraising, events and general programs.

Dave Green — Green has been nominated for his efforts in bringing veterans assistance programs to New Richmond and assisting in drafting legislature to help raise funds for veterans in need. As a member of the VFW Post 10818 Green lives their mission to support veterans, active duty members and their families, honor the seniors that built this community and invest in the youth who are the future. Green can't remember a time that he didn't feel the call to serve others - once he took the oath, the oath was for life! Green has been married to his wife, Karen, for more than 35 years and together they have five kids and 12 grandkids.

Marie Gremore — Gremore is quite simply everywhere in the community, helping as many as she can! From serving on the board of the New Richmond Community Foundation to being an active member of Kiwanis and the former president of New Richmond Chamber, Gremore supports the organizations that support New Richmond. While Gremore actively participates in many organizations, she was nominated as Citizen of the Year because of her work on the Living Well Together initiative. She embodies the group's mission which includes "We have the power, strength and hope to unite as a community and rise to meet any issue we face." Gremore has lived in New Richmond for 14 years. She and her husband, Jay, have four kids and five grandsons.

Mike Montello — In addition to his day job at Bernard's Northtown, and his community service as a City Council Alderman, Montello is known by many as the "voice" at New Richmond High School basketball and football games, high school commencement, emcee at the St. Croix County Fair Talent Show, parade announcing, and more! While all of that is commendable on its own, Montello is nominated as Citizen of the Year for his dedication to supporting and improving the community as a leader and mentor to youth. From participating in "mock" interviews with high school students to volunteering at a reading program, and facilitating the Strive Scholarship program - Montello does not say no when he can make a difference. He and his wife Liz have lived in New Richmond for 38 years and have three children and six grandchildren.

Chuck Olson — Olson was born and raised in New Richmond and bleeds orange and black for the Tigers. He has been married to his wife Melissa for 17 years and they have four kids: Charlie, 15; Ava, 13; Levi, 11; and Henry, 8. Olson is a Youth Pastor for Faith Community Church and also invests time into schools with mentoring elementary students. Olson is on the Board of Directors for New Richmond Baseball Club and coaches sports such as baseball, football and basketball. He and his family are always looking for ways to help the community move forward together. Olson was nominated for his commitment and passion to the community's youth.

Joan Simpson — Simpson is the nurse for New Richmond School District and takes caring for youth and families to a whole new level. The GAP Fund program was established in 2008 when Simpson identified the "gap" in funds available for "extra" essential items needed for a student to be successful in the school setting. The GAP Fund is about trying to make everybody feel normal. Some examples of uses include: college application fees, clothing items, laundering clothes, winter apparel, sports physicals, medication co-pays, eye and dental exams, eyeglasses and oral care products. She makes sure that each student that receives help knows that it's coming from the community. Simpson is also a part of the Backpack Program that sends 70 backpacks home each week with food that is crucial in getting kids through the weekend. Her compassion for those that need help is only matched by her ability to get things done which has earned her the nomination for Citizen of the Year.

Craig Yehlik — Yehlik moved to the New Richmond area over 20 years ago to work for the New Richmond Police Department and currently serves as Chief of Police. He continually thinks of the community and ways to better it. He genuinely cares about New Richmond residents and has shown his dedication through the forming of the Living Well Together initiative. He was nominated as Citizen of the Year because his position in the community can be stressful, but he keeps his sense of humor and encourages others to do the same. He and his wife have raised two children in the community and been active in youth hockey and dance.