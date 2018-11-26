(From right) Volunteers Anya Swanson, Toni Albert and Rhonda Bierbrauer divided up pumpkin pies among meals to be delivered to community members as part of the community Thanksgiving dinner hosted by Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Richmond. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 1 / 23

More than 180 guests were treated to a Thanksgiving feast at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church last Thursday in New Richmond. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 2 / 23

Volunteers Tanya Nelson and Terry Mitchell’s biceps got a great workout mashing potatoes in preparation for the Thanksgiving Day dinner, open to community members, hosted by Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Richmond. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 3 / 23

Volunteer Maureen Brunner took a turn stirring giant pots of boiling potatoes in preparation for the Thanksgiving Day dinner hosted by Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Richmond. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 4 / 23

A volunteer serves up steaming hot platters of turkey at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church last Thursday in New Richmond. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 5 / 23

Volunteer “Turkey Master” Robert Gillis has overseen the roasting of more than 150 turkeys in the 10 years he has helped with the community Thanksgiving dinner at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Richmond. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 6 / 23

Volunteer Faith Albert took a turn drying pots and pans to keep preparations moving along for the community Thanksgiving dinner hosted by Immaculate Conception Catholic Church on Thursday, Nov. 22, in New Richmond. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 7 / 23

Junior volunteer Josh Albert (front) helped volunteer Sepp Swanson wash dishes to keep the Thanksgiving Day production moving along last Thursday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Richmond. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 8 / 23

Volunteer Rhonda Brown kept watch over several pots of boiling potatoes and gravy during preparation for the community Thanksgiving dinner hosted by Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Thursday, Nov. 22, in New Richmond. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 9 / 23

Volunteer Jennifer Garagiola delivered hot bowls of squash to hungry diners during the community dinner at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church last Thursday in New Richmond. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 10 / 23

Lead singer Ruth Egerer and fellow band member Fred Zeilar provided songs of the season to accompany the volunteers and guests at the community Thanksgiving dinner at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Richmond. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 11 / 23

Community Thanksgiving Chair Rhonda Bierbrauer worked with volunteer Casey Jorgensen filling boxes with meals to be delivered to community members as part of the community Thanksgiving dinner hosted by Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Richmond. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 12 / 23

Volunteers formed an assembly line to fill containers with specific items for meals being delivered to community members as part of the community Thanksgiving dinner hosted by Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Richmond. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 13 / 23

Volunteer Jennifer Garagiola prepared containers filled with hot gravy for meals being delivered to community members. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 14 / 23

Veteran volunteer Elizabeth Lee made short work with the stuffing, stirring with both hands in preparation for the community Thanksgiving dinner hosted by Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Richmond. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 15 / 23

Volunteers Sepp and Anya Swanson filled containers with hot turkey to be included with meals delivered to community members as part of the community Thanksgiving dinner hosted by Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Richmond. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 16 / 23

Volunteers Jennifer Garagiola (left) and Elizabeth Lee filled a container with stuffing for meals being delivered to community members at the community Thanksgiving dinner hosted by Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Richmond. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 17 / 23

Junior volunteer Vance Markham used one arm to support the other, happily, as he helped mash potatoes for the community Thanksgiving Day hosted by Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Richmond. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 18 / 23

Community Thanksgiving Chair Rhonda Bierbrauer introduced diners to her army of volunteers at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church last Thursday in New Richmond. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 19 / 23

A group of volunteers started early Thanksgiving morning putting together meals to be delivered to community members as part of the community Thanksgiving dinner hosted by Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 20 / 23

Junior volunteer Josh Albert found himself up to his elbows in mashed potatoes at the Thanksgiving Day dinner hosted by Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Richmond. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 21 / 23

This group of volunteers had the sweet responsibility of dividing up pumpkin pies to be included with meals to be delivered to community members as part of the community Thanksgiving dinner hosted by Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Richmond. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 22 / 23