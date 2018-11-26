Nobody eats alone: Immaculate Conception's Thanksgiving dinner
Rhonda Bierbrauer, with help from an army of an estimated 135 volunteers, hosted her 20th community dinner Thanksgiving Day at Immaculate Conception Church on New Richmond's west side.
With Bierbrauer's guidance, the initial wave of volunteers began preparing the meat and potatoes for the feast Wednesday afternoon, peeling 200 pounds of potatoes, cooking 20 24-pound turkeys and so many pans of squash they lost count. Early Thanksgiving morning, many of Wednesday evening's crew returned to join a second wave of volunteers to heat up 196 jars of gravy, unwrap 48 dozen rolls, slice and plate more than 100 pies, open 60 cans of cranberries, more than 70 pounds of corn and green beans, and seemingly endless jars of olives and beets. A number of volunteers young and old took turns mashing the 200 pounds of boiled potatoes into creamy mashed potatoes required to pass Bierbrauer's personal taste test.
If you have never volunteered to work on a large scale meal before, this is the one you should try next year. Bierbrauer relies on a handful of experienced volunteers to come back each year to help coordinate the rest of the volunteers including the "newbies." The balance between work and fun, young and old, experienced and not so experienced is amazing to watch as the meal inevitably comes together.
This year in addition to feeding 180 folks with reservations for the sit-down dinner at 1 p.m., Bierbrauer's army also prepared and delivered more than 160 dinners to individuals and families throughout the city.
"This marks my 20th year with my involvement in the dinner. It is hard to believe it has been that long. I have been blessed over and over again and will continue my mission that those here and in surrounding communities do not have to be without a Thanksgiving dinner. My emphasis today is family. All of you are sitting together at these tables for a reason. That's my mission, nobody eats alone on Thanksgiving," said Bierbrauer.