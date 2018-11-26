Search
    Nobody eats alone: Immaculate Conception's Thanksgiving dinner

    By tlindfors Today at 7:42 p.m.
    (From right) Volunteers Anya Swanson, Toni Albert and Rhonda Bierbrauer divided up pumpkin pies among meals to be delivered to community members as part of the community Thanksgiving dinner hosted by Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Richmond. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 1 / 23
    More than 180 guests were treated to a Thanksgiving feast at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church last Thursday in New Richmond. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 2 / 23
    Volunteers Tanya Nelson and Terry Mitchell’s biceps got a great workout mashing potatoes in preparation for the Thanksgiving Day dinner, open to community members, hosted by Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Richmond. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia3 / 23
    Volunteer Maureen Brunner took a turn stirring giant pots of boiling potatoes in preparation for the Thanksgiving Day dinner hosted by Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Richmond. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 4 / 23
    A volunteer serves up steaming hot platters of turkey at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church last Thursday in New Richmond. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 5 / 23
    Volunteer “Turkey Master” Robert Gillis has overseen the roasting of more than 150 turkeys in the 10 years he has helped with the community Thanksgiving dinner at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Richmond. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 6 / 23
    Volunteer Faith Albert took a turn drying pots and pans to keep preparations moving along for the community Thanksgiving dinner hosted by Immaculate Conception Catholic Church on Thursday, Nov. 22, in New Richmond. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 7 / 23
    Junior volunteer Josh Albert (front) helped volunteer Sepp Swanson wash dishes to keep the Thanksgiving Day production moving along last Thursday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Richmond. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 8 / 23
    Volunteer Rhonda Brown kept watch over several pots of boiling potatoes and gravy during preparation for the community Thanksgiving dinner hosted by Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Thursday, Nov. 22, in New Richmond. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 9 / 23
    Volunteer Jennifer Garagiola delivered hot bowls of squash to hungry diners during the community dinner at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church last Thursday in New Richmond. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 10 / 23
    Lead singer Ruth Egerer and fellow band member Fred Zeilar provided songs of the season to accompany the volunteers and guests at the community Thanksgiving dinner at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Richmond. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 11 / 23
    Community Thanksgiving Chair Rhonda Bierbrauer worked with volunteer Casey Jorgensen filling boxes with meals to be delivered to community members as part of the community Thanksgiving dinner hosted by Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Richmond. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 12 / 23
    Volunteers formed an assembly line to fill containers with specific items for meals being delivered to community members as part of the community Thanksgiving dinner hosted by Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Richmond. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 13 / 23
    Volunteer Jennifer Garagiola prepared containers filled with hot gravy for meals being delivered to community members. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 14 / 23
    Veteran volunteer Elizabeth Lee made short work with the stuffing, stirring with both hands in preparation for the community Thanksgiving dinner hosted by Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Richmond. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 15 / 23
    Volunteers Sepp and Anya Swanson filled containers with hot turkey to be included with meals delivered to community members as part of the community Thanksgiving dinner hosted by Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Richmond. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 16 / 23
    Volunteers Jennifer Garagiola (left) and Elizabeth Lee filled a container with stuffing for meals being delivered to community members at the community Thanksgiving dinner hosted by Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Richmond. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 17 / 23
    Junior volunteer Vance Markham used one arm to support the other, happily, as he helped mash potatoes for the community Thanksgiving Day hosted by Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Richmond. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 18 / 23
    Community Thanksgiving Chair Rhonda Bierbrauer introduced diners to her army of volunteers at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church last Thursday in New Richmond. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 19 / 23
    A group of volunteers started early Thanksgiving morning putting together meals to be delivered to community members as part of the community Thanksgiving dinner hosted by Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 20 / 23
    Junior volunteer Josh Albert found himself up to his elbows in mashed potatoes at the Thanksgiving Day dinner hosted by Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Richmond. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 21 / 23
    This group of volunteers had the sweet responsibility of dividing up pumpkin pies to be included with meals to be delivered to community members as part of the community Thanksgiving dinner hosted by Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Richmond. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 22 / 23
    Volunteer Juneau Paulsen proved sweet potatoes were no match for her tenacity during preparations for the community Thanksgiving dinner hosted by Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Richmond. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 23 / 23

    Rhonda Bierbrauer, with help from an army of an estimated 135 volunteers, hosted her 20th community dinner Thanksgiving Day at Immaculate Conception Church on New Richmond's west side.

    With Bierbrauer's guidance, the initial wave of volunteers began preparing the meat and potatoes for the feast Wednesday afternoon, peeling 200 pounds of potatoes, cooking 20 24-pound turkeys and so many pans of squash they lost count. Early Thanksgiving morning, many of Wednesday evening's crew returned to join a second wave of volunteers to heat up 196 jars of gravy, unwrap 48 dozen rolls, slice and plate more than 100 pies, open 60 cans of cranberries, more than 70 pounds of corn and green beans, and seemingly endless jars of olives and beets. A number of volunteers young and old took turns mashing the 200 pounds of boiled potatoes into creamy mashed potatoes required to pass Bierbrauer's personal taste test.

    If you have never volunteered to work on a large scale meal before, this is the one you should try next year. Bierbrauer relies on a handful of experienced volunteers to come back each year to help coordinate the rest of the volunteers including the "newbies." The balance between work and fun, young and old, experienced and not so experienced is amazing to watch as the meal inevitably comes together.

    This year in addition to feeding 180 folks with reservations for the sit-down dinner at 1 p.m., Bierbrauer's army also prepared and delivered more than 160 dinners to individuals and families throughout the city.

    "This marks my 20th year with my involvement in the dinner. It is hard to believe it has been that long. I have been blessed over and over again and will continue my mission that those here and in surrounding communities do not have to be without a Thanksgiving dinner. My emphasis today is family. All of you are sitting together at these tables for a reason. That's my mission, nobody eats alone on Thanksgiving," said Bierbrauer.

