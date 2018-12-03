Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Tree lighting kicks off Star Prairie Christmas season

    By tlindfors Today at 6:20 p.m.
    1 / 5
    (From left) Brittany Richardson skillfully guided her three sons Amos, Joel and Malachi through the cookie table at the Star Prairie Community Center following Sunday night's tree lighting ceremony in River Island Park. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 2 / 5
    (From left) Eden Richardson and Emma Long could also vouch for the sugar cookies at Star Prairie Community Center following the tree lighting ceremony in Island Park Sunday night. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 3 / 5
    Bethany Lutheran Pastor Dan Pennington lead residents in a round of Christmas Carols at the Star Prairie Community Center following the tree lighting ceremony in Island Park, Sunday night. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 4 / 5
    Brothers (from left) Joel, Amos and Malachi Richardson could testify to the quality of the sugar cookies at the gathering at the Star Prairie Community Center following Sunday night's tree lighting ceremony in River Island Park. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia5 / 5

    The light from a flashlight illuminated the face of Bethany Lutheran Pastor Dan Pennington as he lead a small but resilient group of carolers across the Apple River and down into River Island Park for the Village of Star Prairie's annual tree lighting ceremony, Sunday night, Dec. 2, 2018.

    Pennington and his congregates joined a handful of other hearty residents singing Christmas carols as they waited for Community Club founder Cindy Gibson to throw the switch and set the tree ablaze with a sea of festive lights.

    Pennington lead the audience in a chorus of "O Christmas Tree" before inviting everyone to the Community Center to warm up and fill-up on Christmas cookies, hot cider and cocoa.

    Explore related topics:communityeventsCommunityeventsstar prairieChristmas tree lighting
    randomness