Tree lighting kicks off Star Prairie Christmas season
The light from a flashlight illuminated the face of Bethany Lutheran Pastor Dan Pennington as he lead a small but resilient group of carolers across the Apple River and down into River Island Park for the Village of Star Prairie's annual tree lighting ceremony, Sunday night, Dec. 2, 2018.
Pennington and his congregates joined a handful of other hearty residents singing Christmas carols as they waited for Community Club founder Cindy Gibson to throw the switch and set the tree ablaze with a sea of festive lights.
Pennington lead the audience in a chorus of "O Christmas Tree" before inviting everyone to the Community Center to warm up and fill-up on Christmas cookies, hot cider and cocoa.