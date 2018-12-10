artZ Gallery presents mixed media in December

Loretta Pedersen

Pedersen learned to knit when she was five. As a young adult she knit with cheap yarn from big box stores, then she discovered the spinning wheel which opened her world. "After filling our city house with stinky wool, my husband and I moved to a farm in this area. Over the years we have raised sheep, goats, llamas and alpacas. There is more to do with fibers than I could do in a lifetime. I am going to give it a good try!"

Judy Hostvet/Paulson

Being a member of artZ Gallery since the formation of the gallery, has helped Hostvet/Paulson to learn new ideas, techniques, attitudes and validation of what seems to come from mediums that she has used. These mediums are many and include the exploration of watercolor, pastels, handmade paper, creative felting, drawing, collage, acrylic, alcohol inks and assemblage. At this writing, her curiosity has led her to an exploration of non-objective texture and color. The natural world has always presented itself to her as exciting and unpredictable, containing order beyond understanding. Her studies have interpreted what surrounds her in Northern Wisconsin, on the banks of the Willow River. She has participated in numerous shows and has had her work displayed in many respected galleries.

Han Huisman

As a native of the Netherlands, a retired neuroscientist and self-taught artist, Huisman finds great satisfaction in his artistic experimentation with mixed media and Installations. A question could be, " Are there boundaries when you do not call your work art anymore?" Han explains, "I am focusing into my creativity and presentation via online networks and opportunities provided by several art communities and institutions in Minnesota and Wisconsin."

The artZ Gallery is an artist owned and operated gallery, with changing monthly exhibits featuring member and guest artists. Artists who are interested in exhibiting can pick up application information at artzgallery.org. The artZ Gallery is located at 208 N. Keller Ave., in Amery. Hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.