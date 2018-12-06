December activities at Friday Memorial Library

Throughout the rest of the month, the library hopes you'll stop in, pick up a movie, book, CD, children's game tablet, or whatever fits your mood. While you're here, swap some holiday cheer with the staff while you sign up to become the proud new owner of Nan's Bear — the 4.5-foot teddy bear that's been donated in memory of Nancy Hansen. He's currently just hanging out in the front of the library, keeping an eye on the staff and grinning his holiday greeting to all of our patrons. You can earn a chance to win him by simply checking out any item, an offer that is good once a day, every day, from now until the drawing on Dec. 19.

Paige, the library's "Elf on the Shelf," will also be keeping an eye on the little ones throughout the season. Each day, the alert youngster who locates Paige will be entered into a drawing for a fantastic "snow days" gift basket full of treats and prizes.

From Dec. 15-19, the kids can also jump into "Grinch Week" at the library. There will be a Whoville Scavenger Hunt, Grinch activity booklets and a photo station with The Grinch himself. On Thursday, Dec. 13, from 6-7 p.m., the Grinch Manufacturing Shop kicks into gear, pumping out hand-made ornaments and crafts. At 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, come in and enjoy the original, 1966 classic "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" and have some popcorn with your friends.

The library and its staff hope to see your smiling faces and share some warm good tidings with everyone in the coming weeks.