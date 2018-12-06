December activities at Friday Memorial Library
Just like everyone and everywhere else, the Friday Memorial Library and its staff are in a fit of full festive frenzy. Over 300 people stopped in at the library to share some cookies and hot cider at the end of the Hometown Holiday Parade and tree lighting on the Thursday, Nov. 29. Going into December, the library will not be easing up on the holiday fun.
Throughout the rest of the month, the library hopes you'll stop in, pick up a movie, book, CD, children's game tablet, or whatever fits your mood. While you're here, swap some holiday cheer with the staff while you sign up to become the proud new owner of Nan's Bear — the 4.5-foot teddy bear that's been donated in memory of Nancy Hansen. He's currently just hanging out in the front of the library, keeping an eye on the staff and grinning his holiday greeting to all of our patrons. You can earn a chance to win him by simply checking out any item, an offer that is good once a day, every day, from now until the drawing on Dec. 19.
Paige, the library's "Elf on the Shelf," will also be keeping an eye on the little ones throughout the season. Each day, the alert youngster who locates Paige will be entered into a drawing for a fantastic "snow days" gift basket full of treats and prizes.
From Dec. 15-19, the kids can also jump into "Grinch Week" at the library. There will be a Whoville Scavenger Hunt, Grinch activity booklets and a photo station with The Grinch himself. On Thursday, Dec. 13, from 6-7 p.m., the Grinch Manufacturing Shop kicks into gear, pumping out hand-made ornaments and crafts. At 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, come in and enjoy the original, 1966 classic "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" and have some popcorn with your friends.
The library and its staff hope to see your smiling faces and share some warm good tidings with everyone in the coming weeks.