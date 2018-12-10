And that's not all. Noah Weidenfeld of the New Richmond Running Club is back again, as well. Last year, Weidenfield threw his hat into the ring to help keep up the bell ringing tradition in New Richmond. Weidenfield is a marathon runner who thought he could make the event even better by ringing in New Richmond simultaneously during the 30 hours in Hudson. He committed to ring 26.2 hours at the Walmart in New Richmond.

Both County Market in Hudson and Walmart in New Richmond will be filled with fun and of course marathon ringing on Dec. 13 and Dec. 14, all in order to help those in the most need.

Right now, The Salvation Army — Grace Place is asking for additional help with volunteer ringers during the Dec. 13 and Dec. 14 bell ringing marathon. The goal is to raise $80,000 in St. Croix County on those two days and every kettle will count towards making the goal happen.

"Everyone who can ring during those two days should sign up. We have multiple sites around the county and many openings during the marathon. Help is needed to raise the funds and support the efforts of our marathon ringers," said fundraising and media manager Angela Moulton.

Sign up at regsitertoring.com in two-hour increments at a bell ringing site in St. Croix County. If you can't ring during the marathon Moulton said there are plenty of other dates and times available, including Saturdays.

"The funds raised during our annual Red Kettle Campaign are used locally to help our local friends and neighbors in need. The funds raised go toward helping Grace Place Shelter and to help community members with heat, electric and rent assistance," Moulton said. "We could not serve our homeless and others without the community support. Last year, Grace Place housed 348 individuals including many children. Your time spent ringing can ensure we have the funds needed to continue to serve those who need shelter."

If you are interested in sponsoring the marathon ring, call 715-497-4438 to find out how. Currently, the organization is working on building a large kettle match to help the marathon ringers meet their goal. Information can also be found by emailing: Angela_MoultonSalvation Army — Grace Place 505 W. Eighth St., New Richmond WI 54017.