Three floats receive Hometown Holiday parade awards

New Richmond Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Rob Kreibich said an estimated 3,500 people attended the event this year, up from about 3,000 attendees last year, making it the fastest growing chamber event and on the fast track to become the most popular chamber event of the year.

"Two years in a row we've been blessed with decent weather, and are once again thrilled with the turnout," Kreibich said. " Given the feedback we've received from local businesses, this event really provides a boost to the local economy and is a nice kickoff to the holiday season.

"The parade, the tree lighting, the fireworks and Santa's red carpet walk make this a wonderful family friendly event that draws people from all over western Wisconsin. Even the St. Paul Winter Carnival called this year to participate. We had a record number of parade floats and sponsors this year, and we are already getting inquiries about sponsorships and parade entrees for next year. Now that's a nice problem to have."

Two shuttles which transported about 80 people from Gibby's on the north side and Ready Randy's on the south side was a new feature this year, as were Santa sleigh rides, and the Reindeer Dash that preceded the parade start.

Next year's date is Dec 5. It's always one week after Thanksgiving.