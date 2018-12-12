"We are really excited that Noah is willing to do this again for a second year on our behalf. People like him are hard to find. We really feel he is a treasure that is helping our community in ways that are immeasurable just by being willing to stand there. He's quite the trooper," said Angela Mouton, fundraising manager for Grace Place and the Salvation Army.

Wiedenfeld, a veteran of numerous actual marathons, will tackle his second bell-ringing marathon in an effort to break last year's record-setting collection of more than $77,000. Wiedenfeld's contribution to the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign will last 26.2 hours starting on Thursday afternoon and finishing up shortly after 5 p.m. on Friday evening, Dec. 14.

At the same time that Wiedenfeld is ringing his behind off in front of the New Richmond Walmart (250 Richmond Way), deputies from the St. Croix County Sheriff's Department will be taking shifts ringing the bell in front of County Market (2310 Crest View Drive) in Hudson.

Wiedenfeld's marathon ring is inspired by Hudsonites Jeremy Lilyquist and Derek Gilbert, whose 30-hour, tag team, marathon bell ringing exploits raised more than $60,000 for the Army's Red Kettle Campaign in 2014.

Should he succeed, Wiedenfeld's wrist will finally rest at about 5:10 p.m. on Friday evening.

"At the moment, we don't have any volunteer ringers at all for Family Fresh (New Richmond) during the time of the marathon. That's important because all of the money raised from every kettle in St. Croix County during the time Noah and the members of the Sheriff's Department are ringing their bells from Thursday afternoon to Friday evening will be counted toward this years goal of $80,000. The money that Salvation Army raises stays local. Ten percent goes to pay for staff but the other 90 percent stays here to benefit Grace Place and to help others with emergency assistance," said Moulton.

More volunteers are needed to fill spots throughout the season, according to Moulton. A regular bell ringing day is 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. divided into 2-hour shifts. To sign up, go to ring.com. You can contact Moulton with questions regarding Wiedenfeld's shift, other volunteer opportunities or to make a donation at 715-247-2944 or on her cell at 715-497-4438.

Lessons learned

"The only change I'm going to make is some of the clothing that I'll be wearing. I haven't really looked to see what the weather forecast is ... but last year I had my face exposed the entire time. I didn't have a scarf or ski mask or anything like that. I think during the overnight hours this year, that would good idea. And I know my fingers and toes are going to get cold no matter what. Last year I was thankful I had toe and hand warmers. This year I plan to maybe use them a little bit earlier. Last year I think I waited too long to use them thinking I might not need them. And last year I went with gloves, this year I think I'll go with mittens," said Wiedenfeld.

Wiedenfeld also plans to try to get more sleep before his shift begins noting that being up for the course of a normal day ahead of time, really adds to the total number of hours he ends up being awake (35-40 hours). Last year that lack of sleep, combined with the steady cold and hours of standing resulted in a lot of fatigue particularly in late morning hours Friday morning.

"I try to stand as much as I can," said Wiedenfeld.

Sustenance

Last year, the intrepid bell ringer had meals delivered at intervals throughout the marathon.

"Last year I had way more food, hot chocolate and coffee, especially coffee since I'm not a coffee drinker, than I had anticipated that people would bring. By the end I had kind of stockpiled things next to my lawn chair. My actual meals last year were sponsored by some local businesses. I had meals sponsored by Ready Randy's, Not Just a Cafe and Culver's. A volunteer from Salvation Army would pick the meal up and deliver it," said Wiedenfeld.

Wiedenfeld says he is looking forward to again seeing all the friends and family that paced their visits throughout the marathon to make sure he did not go for any stretch too long without seeing a friendly face and a cup of hot cocoa. He also wants folks who text him to know that he'll do his best to respond but between taking his mittens on and off numerous times combined with the cold temperatures, his texts can be challenging to read.

In case you like to solve story problems, here is one. Wiedenfeld has been attempting to figure out how many times he will have actually rung his bell by the time the marathon ends on Friday evening. He is encouraging folks to stop by with their best guess and maybe make a donation at the same time.

"It's really neat to see that support especially during those overnight hours. Folks stop by at 1 or 2 in the morning then head back home and get back into bed. I really appreciate that support and not just for me but for Grace Place and Salvation Army as well. They're recognizing the growing need in New Richmond and see a lot of value in what Grace Place brings to the community. I'm happy to ring again this this year. The bell ringing season represents a good majority of Salvation Army's funds. Hopefully I can kind of inspire other people to volunteer, 'Hey if this guy can do it for 26 hours, I can sign up for at least a couple hours,'" said Wiedenfeld.